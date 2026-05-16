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Home > World News > Russia And India Reaffirm ‘Special And Privileged Strategic Partnership’ In Jaishankar-Lavrov Meeting

Russia And India Reaffirm ‘Special And Privileged Strategic Partnership’ In Jaishankar-Lavrov Meeting

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov visited India for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting and held a separate meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov visited India for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting and held a separate meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Photo: ANI
Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov visited India for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting and held a separate meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-16 05:45 IST

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov visited India for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting and held a separate meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on May 13, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

“The two sides discussed various aspects of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, including trade and investment, energy and connectivity, science and technology, as well as facilitating mobility of skills and talents. Global and multilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed,” the statement said on Friday.

https://x.com/mfa_russia/status/2055277335650160736?s=20

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During the visit, FM Lavrov also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 14. He briefed PM on the progress in bilateral cooperation since the last Annual Summit meeting between India and Russia in December 2025. The discussions also covered regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine and West Asia/Middle East. PM reiterated India’s consistent stand in favour of dialogue and diplomacy, as per the MEA.

The Ministers in the Chair’s Statement and Outcome Document at BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting acknowledged that BRICS members represent a broad diversity of societies and civilisations which are affected differently by unjustified unilateral protectionist measures inconsistent with WTO rules, and that BRICS should focus on promoting a just and fair, stable and predictable environment for mutually beneficial sustainable development.

Emphasising the importance of creating more resilient, reliable and stable supply chains, they agreed that BRICS should work towards broader and more equitable participation of developing economies in higher-value added segments of global manufacturing and production, including through trade and investment initiatives, industrial cooperation, development of complementary production capacities and technology transfer on mutually agreed terms based on national priorities.

These initiatives will contribute to economic resilience and help mitigate the impacts of multiple economic disruptions. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Xi Jinping Told Trump That US Is A Declining Nation. Here’s How He Reacted

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Russia And India Reaffirm ‘Special And Privileged Strategic Partnership’ In Jaishankar-Lavrov Meeting
Tags: BRICS Foreign Ministers Meetingexternal affairs ministerindiaRussian Foreign Ministersergey lavrov

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Russia And India Reaffirm ‘Special And Privileged Strategic Partnership’ In Jaishankar-Lavrov Meeting

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Russia And India Reaffirm ‘Special And Privileged Strategic Partnership’ In Jaishankar-Lavrov Meeting
Russia And India Reaffirm ‘Special And Privileged Strategic Partnership’ In Jaishankar-Lavrov Meeting
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