Hyderabad, Telangana: Fire Breaks Out In AC Coach Of Jaipur Special Express At Nampally Railway Station

A fire broke out in the B1 AC coach of Train No. 12720 Hyderabad-Jaipur Express at Nampally Railway Station in Hyderabad on Platform No. 4 while the train was standing at the station.

The Fire Control Room received an emergency call at around 6:40 pm, following which fire tenders from Niloufer outpost and Water Bowser from Gowliguda were immediately turned out to the scene. Fire Services personnel promptly engaged in firefighting operations and brought the fire under control within a short time, according to an official statement.

District Fire Officer Hyderabad, Thagaram Venkanna, rushed to the spot and personally monitored the entire operation. He swiftly mobilised the Assembly Fire Team and Disaster Response Team to strengthen the firefighting and rescue operations at the incident site.

According to preliminary observations, the fire originated from the Air-Conditioning unit of Bogie No. B1. Due to the quick response, timely coordination, and courageous efforts of the Fire Services Department, a major disaster was successfully averted.

Assistant District Fire Officer (ADFO) High Court Bhanu Pratap and Station Fire Officer (SFO) Gowliguda B Sudhakar also actively participated in the firefighting operation and coordinated effectively with the responding teams to ensure complete control over the situation, the release said.

No casualties or injuries have been reported. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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