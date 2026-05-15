How Much Gold Can Indians Carry From Dubai? Check Latest Duty-Free Limits, India vs UAE Price Gap

Indian families living in the UAE are now carefully calculating how much Gold they can legally bring from Dubai to India after the Indian government sharply increased import duties on Gold and silver to 15 per cent. The latest hike has widened the price gap between Indian and Dubai markets, making jewellery purchases in the UAE significantly cheaper for many travellers. Retailers say Gold and jewellery bought in Dubai may now cost nearly 12 per cent less than similar purchases in India because of lower taxes, reduced making charges and VAT benefits available in the UAE. With the summer travel season and NRI wedding season approaching in July and August, many expatriate families are now completing their wedding jewellery shopping in Dubai before flying home instead of waiting to buy in India.

Customs rules allow families to carry larger quantities collectively without extra duty

As per reports, under current Indian customs regulations, eligible women passengers can carry up to 40 grams of Gold jewellery duty-free when returning from overseas. Male passengers are allowed to carry up to 20 grams duty-free. These allowances apply to jewellery and not bullion products such as Gold bars or coins. This means families travelling together can legally carry much larger amounts collectively. A husband and wife together can carry up to 60 grams of Gold jewellery without paying customs duty. If an adult daughter is travelling with them, the family allowance rises to 100 grams. In larger family combinations involving two eligible women and two men, the total permitted quantity can reach around 120 grams. Some family structures may even legally carry 140 grams or more under existing rules.

At current Dubai Gold prices recorded on May 14, 2026, the value of these quantities becomes significant. Rates stood at Dh566.50 per gram for 24K Gold, Dh524.75 for 22K, Dh503 for 21K and Dh431.25 for 18K Gold. Based on today’s 22K rates alone, a family carrying 140 grams could legally transport jewellery worth more than Dh73,000.

Dubai prices continue attracting buyers as Indian Gold becomes more expensive

The latest Indian duty increase has further widened the pricing difference between Dubai and India. Industry experts say rising import duties, local taxes and generally higher making charges in India are expected to push Gold prices even higher for wedding and family purchases. For families purchasing 100 grams or more for weddings, engagements or gifting, the price difference could now translate into savings worth several thousand dirhams when shopping in Dubai instead of India.

Many buyers are also attracted by Dubai’s additional pricing advantages. Investment-grade Gold bars in the UAE remain VAT-free, tourists can reclaim VAT on jewellery purchases and making charges are often lower than in several Indian cities. Jewellers also point to the UAE’s strict oversight of gold purity standards as another reason why buyers continue preferring Dubai for major purchases.

Summer travel rush expected as NRI wedding season approaches

The timing of the latest Gold duty hike coincides with one of the busiest travel and shopping periods for Indian expatriates in the Gulf region. Summer holidays, school vacations and the NRI wedding season between June and August usually lead to a sharp rise in jewellery purchases across Dubai and the wider UAE market. However, travellers are still being advised to follow customs rules carefully. Indian authorities continue to differentiate between Gold jewellery and bullion items like bars and coins.

Passengers carrying quantities above the permitted allowance must declare them on arrival and pay the applicable customs duty. Travellers are also being advised to keep invoices and purity certificates ready for customs verification.

Price comparison for the gold rate in Dubai and India

Gold Purity Dubai Rate (AED/g) India Rate (₹/g) Approx Dubai Rate in ₹* Approx Difference 24K Gold AED 551.25 ₹15,907 ~₹12,600 India costlier by ~₹3,300/g 22K Gold AED 510.50 ₹14,579 ~₹11,670 India costlier by ~₹2,900/g 21K Gold AED 489.50 — ~₹11,190 — 18K Gold AED 419.50 ₹11,924 ~₹9,590 India costlier by ~₹2,300/g

Also Read: Dubai (UAE) to India Gold Limit 2026: How Much Gold Can You Bring Duty-Free? Customs Rules for Men, Women and Children Explained