How Much Fuel Can One-Day Work From Home Save? Shaadi.com Founder Anupam Mittal Does The Math

Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, has announced a mandatory one-day work-from-home policy for his employees after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens and businesses to reduce fuel consumption amid rising global energy prices linked to the ongoing Middle East crisis. The move by Anupam Mittal has quickly sparked discussion online, with many praising the idea as a practical way to cut petrol use, traffic congestion and pollution. The Shaadi.com founder revealed via X that around 500 employees across his company will now work remotely one day every month, a step he believes could save nearly 30,000 litres of petrol every year. The announcement comes at a time when India is facing economic pressure due to rising crude oil prices, disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and concerns over the rupee weakening against the dollar.

Anupam Mittal introduces monthly WFH day to reduce fuel consumption and traffic pressure

Anupam Mittal shared the announcement on X, where he explained how even a small change in office attendance could make a noticeable impact on fuel usage. In his post, Anupam Mittal wrote, “Kabhi socha nahin, but 1 day remote for 500 employees means 30 k litres of petrol saved a year. Wed are now WFH.”

The statement quickly went viral online as users reacted to the idea of companies adopting flexible work policies in response to the growing fuel crisis. The decision by Anupam Mittal is being seen as one of the first major corporate responses following PM Modi’s recent appeal encouraging citizens to cut unnecessary petrol and diesel consumption.

Social media users praise the move while others question productivity concerns

The announcement triggered mixed reactions on social media. Many users appreciated the initiative and said more companies should adopt similar hybrid work models to reduce fuel dependency and pollution in large cities. One user wrote, “Yes, and companies should seriously explore hybrid models too. Even 2 days of WFH per week for employees can save massive amounts of fuel, reduce traffic congestion, cut pollution, and improve work-life balance without hurting productivity.”

Another user supported Anupam Mittal’s decision, writing, “This is a great move Anupam. If more companies follow this, India can save millions of litres of fuel every year and also reduce heavy traffic in big cities.”

However, not everyone agreed with the idea. Some questioned whether remote work would affect collaboration and efficiency inside companies. One social media user commented, “But the productivity will decrease. There’s a reason offices are built. They are dedicated places for collaborating and working professionally.”

PM Modi urges citizens to live responsibly during global energy crisis

The move by Anupam Mittal came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to adopt more responsible consumption habits because of global instability and rising energy costs. PM Modi asked people to reduce fuel use, avoid unnecessary overseas travel and pause non-essential gold purchases for a year.

“Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one’s life on the border. In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives,” PM Modi said.

India remains heavily dependent on energy supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Around 50 per cent of India’s crude imports, 60 per cent of LNG imports and almost all LPG supplies move through the region. Rising fuel prices are increasing pressure on India’s trade deficit and current account deficit, while the rupee continues trading near record lows against the dollar.

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