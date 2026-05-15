NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam On June 21: NTA Revises Exam Timing, City Slip And Admit Card Details; City Choice Window Open Till THIS Date

Following the revised NEET UG 2026 exam schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the city selection window on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can now choose their preferred exam city between May 15 and May 21, 2026. Students who do not wish to make any changes can also keep their previously allotted exam city. Their existing choice will remain valid as it is.

City Choice Facility Open For Candidates

Through the NEET UG 2026 application portal, candidates are allowed to update their address and select up to two preferred exam cities. The window will remain open till May 21, 2026, up to 11:50 PM. NTA has clarified that this is a one-time facility. Once submitted, no further changes will be allowed through this window.

City Intimation Slip And Admit Card

NTA will issue the NEET UG 2026 city intimation slip after the closure of the city selection window. This slip will inform candidates about their allotted exam city so they can plan their travel in advance.

After that, the agency will release the NEET UG 2026 admit card. It will include important details such as the candidate’s name, exam centre address, roll number, exam date, and instructions for exam day.

NEET UG 2026 Revised Exam Date And Timing

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam will be conducted on June 21, 2026. The exam will take place from 2 PM to 5:15 PM in offline mode. It will be held across India and in selected international centres, and will be conducted in 13 languages.

Why NEET UG 2026 Was Cancelled Earlier

The NEET UG 2026 exam was originally held on May 3. However, on May 12, the NTA cancelled the exam following serious allegations, including reports of paper leaks, circulation of guess papers, and suspected malpractice at several centres.

The matter was later handed over to the CBI for investigation. Several arrests have also been made in connection with the alleged paper leak case, which led to the re-examination decision.

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