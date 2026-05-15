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Home > Education News > UP BTech Student Dies By Suicide, Leaves Heartbreaking Note for Parents: ‘I Will Return As Your Son In Next Birth’

UP BTech Student Dies By Suicide, Leaves Heartbreaking Note for Parents: ‘I Will Return As Your Son In Next Birth’

A 23-year-old BTech student was found dead in a Gorakhpur hostel, with police recovering an emotional suicide note addressed to his parents.

UP BTech Student Dies By Suicide (Photo: AI-Generated)
UP BTech Student Dies By Suicide (Photo: AI-Generated)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 14:54 IST

A 23-year-old student was found dead in his hostel room in Gorakhpur of Uttar Pradesh, with the police discovering a handwritten note in which the student expressed his regrets to his parents and his sadness that he could not meet their expectations. Ghanendra Chaudhary, the student, was pursuing a BTech in engineering studies and lodged in a private boys’ hostel in the Gorakhpur Indiranagar locality, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Ramgarhtal police station. But consequently, the incident has brought to light growing concerns around mental pressures on students when away from home and dealing with emotional and academic stress. 

How did the Gorakhpur hostel incident come to light

It was revealed by police officials that the incident came to light on Thursday morning when the hostel staff found out that the student hadn’t stepped out of his room for hours.

Ghanendra apparently returned to the hostel on Wednesday evening and went straight to his room. However, when the hostel management knocked on his door and called his phone several times on Thursday, he didn’t respond. The hostel authorities notified the local police. A police team later reached the hostel with forensic experts and broke the door of the room.

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The student was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the room. The officials said that the body was taken for post-mortem examination after a preliminary investigation was carried out at the scene. 

What did the suicide note recovered by police say

The police found a handwritten note in the hostel room during the search operation, a note that the student had written to his parents, where he apologised for not being able to meet their hopes and expectations.

He mentioned that he was neither a good son nor a good student, and he hoped that he would return as their son in the next life and would be able to live their dreams. Police officials said the contents of the note suggest that the student may have been experiencing emotional distress for some time. The note has left family members, fellow students and residents of the area shocked. 

Who was the student found dead in Gorakhpur

The deceased student was identified as Ghanendra Chaudhary from the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. He was a third-year BTech student and had lodged at Mahadev Boys Hostel in Gorakhpur to pursue his studies. Upon receiving notification of the incident, his family members arrived in Gorakhpur from Aligarh. Following notification of the police, his father, Brijbhan Singh, and other relatives arrived in the city. 

What is the police investigation focusing on

Police officials said a thorough investigation is under way to find out the circumstances behind the incident. The forensic team has collected evidence from the hostel room, and investigators are also trying to find out about the student’s recent activities, phone records, etc. Police want to know if pressure from academics, or personal reasons, was at the heart of the affair. While no foul play is suspected at this time, officials said all possibilities were being explored in the investigation.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Re- Exam Dates Announced at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Latest NTA Update, Admit Card Details Here

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UP BTech Student Dies By Suicide, Leaves Heartbreaking Note for Parents: ‘I Will Return As Your Son In Next Birth’
Tags: BTech student suicide Gorakhpurengineering student deathGorakhpur hostel incidentGorakhpur student suicideUP BTech Student suicide

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UP BTech Student Dies By Suicide, Leaves Heartbreaking Note for Parents: ‘I Will Return As Your Son In Next Birth’
UP BTech Student Dies By Suicide, Leaves Heartbreaking Note for Parents: ‘I Will Return As Your Son In Next Birth’
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