Viral Video: Doctors Treat Dead Baby For 3 Hours To Increase Hospital Bills, Family Shocked After Entering Room

A serious case of alleged medical negligence has surfaced from Jharkhand’s Bokaro district of Jharkhand, triggering public outrage after reports claimed that a deceased newborn was treated for hours even after death, allegedly to inflate hospital bills. The incident, amplified by a viral video on social media platform X, has also drawn strong reactions online and renewed concerns over healthcare accountability in the region. According to a video circulating online, doctors continued treating the four-day-old baby for nearly three hours even after the child had died. NewsX could not independently verify the claims made in the video.

A video shared on X is going viral, showing that the reality came to light only when the family members entered the treatment area. The incident has sparked widespread anger on social media, with users drawing strong comparisons and criticism.

One X user wrote, “Looks like doctor sir must have taken inspiration from the movie Gabbar Is Back.”

बोकारो हॉस्पिटल में 4 दिन के बच्चे की 2 घंटे पहले ही मौ*”त” हो गई… लेकिन डॉक्टर साहब फिर भी इलाज करते रहे ताकि बिल बनता रहे… जब परिजनों ने अंदर जाकर देखा तब पोल खुली… लगाता है डॉक्टर साहब ने गब्बर इज बैक मूवी से प्रेरणा ले ली होगी…. pic.twitter.com/UGOhxcjgmv — Pushpraj sharma (@ThePushprajX) May 15, 2026

Another user posted, “Bokaro Hospital Negligence

Exposed Dead Newborn Ke Sath

Two Hours Tak Drama. Humanity

Cannot Survive Where Profit

Defeats Compassion Completely.”

Bokaro Hospital Negligence Exposed Dead Newborn Ke Sath Two Hours Tak Drama. Humanity Cannot Survive Where Profit Defeats Compassion Completely. pic.twitter.com/WqBL8s9vQ9 — Riya Ghosh (@Riyaghoshm) May 14, 2026

A third user commented, “In Bokaro General Hospital, a 4 day old baby had reportedly died 2 hours earlier, yet treatment allegedly continued just to increase the bill.

The truth came out when the family went inside.

If true this is beyond negligence, pure inhumanity.”

Shiv Shakti Hospital Protest After Woman Dies During Childbirth

In a separate incident from Bokaro district, a major protest erupted at Shiv Shakti Hospital located at Chas ITI Mor on Thursday after the death of a woman during childbirth, with the family alleging serious negligence in treatment.

The relatives of the deceased created a large uproar at the hospital, demanding action against those responsible. They sat outside the hospital premises and continued their protest from around 7 am on Thursday morning until late evening, raising slogans against the hospital management at the main gate.

The family remained firm on their demand for strict action against the doctor concerned.

According to reports, Lakshmi Devi, a resident of Khedabeda village in Chandankiyari, was admitted to Shiv Shakti Hospital by her family on Wednesday around 3 pm for delivery.

At approximately 4 pm the same day, she gave birth to a child through a surgical procedure (C-section). However, two hours after the operation, her condition reportedly deteriorated suddenly.

The hospital informed the family about the worsening condition. Her husband, Rajesh Mahto, alleged that despite being informed, the doctor did not arrive at the hospital until late at night.

He further said that his wife continued to suffer throughout the night due to lack of timely treatment. According to him, repeated requests to refer her to another hospital were ignored, while the hospital administration assured the family that the doctor would arrive soon.

Lakshmi Devi died on Thursday morning.

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