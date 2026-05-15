Maharashtra Fuel Prices Today (15 May 2026): Petrol-Diesel Rates Rise In Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Solapur, Kolhapur, Navi Mumbai. Check New Rates

Fuel prices in Maharashtra went up high on May 15 2026. This happened after the companies that sell oil changed the prices of petrol and diesel. The reason for this change is that the price of oil went up globally. The cities that are affected by this change include Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane and Nashik. People who travel and those who work in the transport sector will have to pay money now. This is one of the increases in fuel prices in a long time. It is happening because of the problems in the world and the issues with getting oil from countries. The price of petrol and diesel was increased by about ₹3 per litre over India. This is because the price of oil is going up in other countries and the oil companies in India are feeling the pressure. This increase will make transportation more expensive. It will also make cab fares and the prices of goods go up in the coming days. Fuel prices and the increase, in fuel prices will affect a lot of people and the transport sector and fuel prices will be an issue.

Maharashtra Petrol Prices Today (15 May 2026)

Maharashtra Diesel Prices Today (15 May 2026)

Mumbai – ₹93.03 per litre

Pune – ₹93.84 per litre

Nagpur – ₹93.98 per litre

Thane – ₹93.86 per litre

Nashik – ₹93.92 per litre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – ₹94.26 per litre

Solapur – ₹94.36 per litre

Kolhapur – ₹93.95 per litre

Navi Mumbai – ₹93.42 per litre

Sangli – ₹94.02 per litre

Fuel prices may vary slightly depending on local taxes and dealer commissions.

Why Have Fuel Prices Increased?

Global crude oil prices have gone up because of tension in West Asia and problems around the Strait of Hormuz which is a big route for moving oil around the world.

When international crude oil got more expensive Indian oil companies changed the prices of petrol and diesel at home to try to not lose much money.

Some experts think that the fuel price increase will make it cost more to move things like food and other daily needs in Maharashtra.

The increase, in diesel prices really affects people who carry goods and public transport services.

Mumbai and Nearby Cities See Major Impact

Mumbai still has some of the fuel prices in Maharashtra because of local taxes. Places, like Thane and Navi Mumbai also saw price hikes, which affects many people who travel within the Mumbai area every day.

If fuel prices stay high in the coming weeks transport services, taxi companies and delivery firms might increase their charges.

Will Petrol and Diesel Become More Expensive?

People who study the market think that the cost of fuel in India will still be affected by what’s happening with crude oil in other countries and by what is going on in the world. If the price of oil around the world does not stay steady fuel prices, in India may change again soon. The fuel prices will really depend on crude oil trends and what is happening in the world.