NEET UG to Go Fully Online From 2027, No OMR Sheets: Big NTA Exam Reforms Announced After Paper Leak

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) will witness one of the biggest changes in its history as the government plans to move the medical entrance exam to an entirely online mode from 2027. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday that the government plans to bring major changes in the NEET exam after the exam was cancelled following the 2026 paper leak scandal that sent shockwaves across the country among students and parents. These changes are intended to strengthen transparency, improve security and prevent a recurrence of similar incidents in the future.

Why is NEET UG shifting to online mode

This decision comes after allegations of a paper leak and exam irregularities in NEET UG 2026 brought out the weaknesses in the current paper-based examination. The government has conceded that even after ensuring numerous security measures, question papers leaked because of organised networks running in the education system.

Pradhan said the ministry now wants to take steps towards a Computer-Based Test (CBT) where the risk of paper handling, transportation and OMR sheet management will be minimal. The minister said the paper leak or exam leak has become a social disease and said the ministry will take action against the so-called education mafia.

What changes are expected in NEET UG from 2027

If new measures are taken, NEET UG will be run in an entirely online format from 2027 instead of the present offline pen-and-paper format. The biggest change will be the removal of the OMR sheet that candidates currently use to mark their answers during the exam.

The move to a digital examination is expected to improve monitoring, minimise the chances of tampering and speed up the examination data processing. Officials say it could be a big step forward in strengthening one of the biggest entrance examinations in India; more than 20 lakh students take it every year.

What did Dharmendra Pradhan say on NEET reforms

The education minister said the government bears complete responsibility for the problems that came up during the entire NEET UG 2026 examination process. He added that reforms are ongoing and that the National Testing Agency (NTA) adopts a zero-tolerance policy for exam malpractice. Pradhan also confirmed that candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam will now be permitted to select their desired exam city to avoid logistical hitches.

In another big revelation, he also said that candidates will not have to pay any examination fee for the re-test. The minister added that in the future, the time duration of the NEET examination could be increased by 15 minutes.

What triggered the NEET UG 2026 controversy

The NEET UG 2026 examination was cancelled after it was alleged that a “guess paper” that was circulating prior to the exam included questions that were found in the actual question paper.

After the allegations, the government asked for an inquiry and subsequently passed the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Investigators are probing for potential leak channels, including how the question paper was printed, what processes it underwent during transportation and digital distribution through messaging apps. The NEET UG 2026 debacle affected more than 22 lakh medical aspirants across the country and called exam security into question.

What next for NEET UG 2026 candidates

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted by NTA on June 21. New admit cards will be sent out soon through the following official websites. Students need to rely on the official sources only and ignore all the misinformation floating online about the NEET UG 2026 re-examination and the forthcoming reforms.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Students to Get Preferred Exam City Option, Says Dharmendra Pradhan Amid NTA Reforms