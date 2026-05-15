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Home > Education News > Kerala Board SSLC Result 2026 Expected Shortly at keralaresults.nic.in; Check Direct Link, Result Date, Time, and Steps to Download Marksheet

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2026 Expected Shortly at keralaresults.nic.in; Check Direct Link, Result Date, Time, and Steps to Download Marksheet

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) is set to announce the Kerala SSLC Result 2026.

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2026
Kerala Board SSLC Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 09:44 IST

The Kerala SSLC Result 2026 will be announced today afternoon by Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE). The good news has brought joy and expectations for more than 4.17 lakh Class 10 students of the state. The results are expected to be announced after completion of the final approval process of the examination board. As per statement of officials, the score cards will be available online from 3 pm onwards after a formal press conference has been held by the state education department.

The students appeared for the exams will have the opportunity to check their provisional marksheets from the official result websites. The good news comes amidst administrative changes in the state government. However, the education authorities chose not to delay the publication of results to avoid any inconvenience in the admission process for Plus One and the academic year.

When will Kerala SSLC Result 2026 be declared

The Kerala SSLC Result will be announced on Friday afternoon. Though the exact timing of the official press conference may change a little, students will expect to have their marks online from 3 pm onwards.

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The results will be announced by senior officials from the General Education Department and Directorate of General Education.

Where to check Kerala SSLC Result 2026 online

Students can check their Kerala Class 10 results from the official portals once the link is activated.

  • karresults.nic.in
  • keralaresults.nic.in

Candidates should keep their registration number and date of birth ready to avoid any delay/preliminary attempts while checking the results.

How to download Kerala SSLC marksheet 2026

To download Kerala SSLC provisional scorecard online, students can proceed with the following step:

  • Go to official Kerala result website
  • Click on Kerala SSLC Result 2026
  • Type registration number and date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Scorecard will be displayed on screen
  • Download and print marks memo for your records

The provisional marksheet will contain information regarding subject wise grades, total qualification status and examination related information.

How many students appeared for Kerala SSLC exam 2026

A total of 417,497 students appeared for Kerala SSLC examinations conducted this year. Written examinations were conducted from March 5 to March 30, 2026 in 3,031 examination centres dispersed across the state.

Information technology practical examinations were conducted from February 1 to February 14 before theory examinations, while model examinations were conducted from February 16 to February 20.

Evaluation of answer sheets started from April 16 and continued up to early May till the board finishes the approval process for publishing the results.

What is the Kerala SSLC passing criteria 2026

Kerala uses a nine-point grading system for SSLC examinations. It is mandatory for students to secure a minimum of D+ grade to pass the examination.

The state has been recording high pass percentage in the last few years. Kerala had 99.50 percent pass percentage in 2025 and 99.69 percent in 2024.

More than 61,000 students scored A+ grade in all subjects in 2025 and more than 2,300 schools got 100 percent pass result.

Can students check Kerala SSLC Result 2026 on DigiLocker

In addition to the official website, students will be able to download digital marksheets through DigiLocker and the UMANG app. The candidates can use the registered login credentials and download the digital marks memo for admission and verification. Students are cautioned to compulsorily verify all the particulars listed in the marksheet after downloading provisional results.

Also Read: CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at orissaresults.nic.in; Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps

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Kerala Board SSLC Result 2026 Expected Shortly at keralaresults.nic.in; Check Direct Link, Result Date, Time, and Steps to Download Marksheet
Tags: Kerala Board SSLC Result 2026Kerala Class 10 result 2026Kerala SSLC Result 2026Kerala SSLC result today

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Kerala Board SSLC Result 2026 Expected Shortly at keralaresults.nic.in; Check Direct Link, Result Date, Time, and Steps to Download Marksheet
Kerala Board SSLC Result 2026 Expected Shortly at keralaresults.nic.in; Check Direct Link, Result Date, Time, and Steps to Download Marksheet
Kerala Board SSLC Result 2026 Expected Shortly at keralaresults.nic.in; Check Direct Link, Result Date, Time, and Steps to Download Marksheet
Kerala Board SSLC Result 2026 Expected Shortly at keralaresults.nic.in; Check Direct Link, Result Date, Time, and Steps to Download Marksheet

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