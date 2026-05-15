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Home > World News > Why Pete Hegseth Cancelled 4,000 US Troops Deployment To Poland

Why Pete Hegseth Cancelled 4,000 US Troops Deployment To Poland

Pete Hegseth led Pentagon has scrapped plans to temporarily deploy 4,000 US troops to Poland, raising fresh questions over President Donald Trump's military strategy in Europe and the future of NATO. The move comes weeks after Washington announced the withdrawal of 5,000 troops from Germany amid tensions with European allies over the Iran conflict.

Pentagon led by Pete Hegseth cancels US troop deployment to Poland as Trump reviews NATO strategy and pressures Europe on defense spending. Photo: AFP
Pentagon led by Pete Hegseth cancels US troop deployment to Poland as Trump reviews NATO strategy and pressures Europe on defense spending. Photo: AFP

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 09:20 IST

In a surprise decision that renews questions about President Donald Trump’s expected troop cuts in Europe and the future of NATO, the Pentagon, led by Pete Hegseth, has canceled plans to temporarily deploy 4,000 US-based troops to Poland, according to a Reuters report. No formal announcement has been made yet. Reuters quoted a lawmaker saying that the decision had not yet been notified to Congress. The decision, first reported by Army Times, came just two weeks after the Pentagon announced it was withdrawing 5,000 troops from NATO ally Germany, in part due to a widening rift over the Iran war between President Donald Trump and Europe.

US Reviewing Troop Presence In EU

According to the report, the Poland decision was part of a near-term solution to ultimately allow for the previously announced drawdown in Germany, which hosts 35,000 US forces. That would suggest the troops that were meant to temporarily deploy to Poland might come from elsewhere.

Still, the US has been reviewing its troop presence in Europe and has long been expected to scale it back, following demands from Trump that NATO take a larger role in the defense of Europe. The Pentagon has not yet detailed how it envisions future troop laydowns across the continent.

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Why Is US Withdrawing Troops From Europe?

Trump has also been angered that European allies did not join the US war against Iran, and sparred with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who last month said Iranians were humiliating the US in negotiations.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, told reporters the Poland decision appeared to be a surprise.

“As far as I know, we weren’t notified about it,” she told reporters.

When the Germany withdrawal was announced, a senior US official said it would bring US troop levels in Europe ​back to roughly pre-2022 levels, before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered a buildup by then-President Joe Biden.

The latest decisions to withdraw troops also came amid increasing pressure from Washington on European countries to raise defense spending, and accusations that reliance on U.S. forces had ⁠allowed them to neglect their own militaries.

US Wants To Punish NATO

An internal Pentagon email last month outlined options to punish NATO allies that Washington believes failed to support US operations in the war with Iran, including suspending ​Spain from NATO and reviewing the US position on Britain’s claim to the Falkland Islands.

Alarmed by Trump’s past criticism of NATO, lawmakers from both parties last year backed a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, barring troop levels in Europe ​from falling below 76,000. Trump signed the measure into law in December.

However, the administration has some leeway. The NDAA provision allows the president to cut troop levels below 76,000 if ​he certifies that he has consulted with NATO allies and provides independent assessments of how it would affect US security, the alliance and deterrence of Russian aggression.

Late last year, there were about 85,000 US troops ​in Europe.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Trump Presses NATO For Urgent Action In Strait of Hormuz, Europe Pushes Back Says, ‘Did Not Consult Allies’

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