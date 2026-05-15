Who Is Abdul Halim Khan? London Imam Jailed 20 Years For Raping Girls After Claiming He Could Cure Cancer Using Jinn Powers

Abdul Halim Khan, 54, a former imam from east London, has been sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison after being convicted of raping and sexually abusing women and girls over 11 years while falsely claiming to possess supernatural healing powers. Khan, who lives in Bethnal Green in east London, was found guilty of carrying out a series of sexual offences against seven victims between 2005 and 2014. Prosecutors told Snaresbrook Crown Court that Khan abused his position as a ‘respected faith leader’ within the Muslim community to manipulate and assault women and girls, some as young as 12. The court heard that Khan, an imam at a mosque in Tower Hamlets, persuaded victims to meet him alone in isolated locations, including flats and secluded areas. During the abuse, he allegedly claimed he was possessed by or disguised as a jinn, a supernatural spirit in Islamic belief, and convinced victims he possessed magical powers capable of curing illnesses, including cancer.

Victims Kept Silent Through Fear and Threats By The Imam

According to prosecutors, many of the victims were too frightened to report the abuse because Khan threatened them with “black magic” and exploited their religious beliefs and vulnerabilities. The women and girls feared harm would come to them or their families if they spoke out.

Khan repeatedly denied all allegations throughout the investigation and trial, claiming the victims had conspired against him and fabricated the accusations as an act of revenge. The court heard that he continues to maintain his innocence.

The Metropolitan Police said detectives first became aware of Khan in February 2018 after the youngest victim disclosed the abuse to a teacher at her school.

Abdul Halim Khan Convicted on Multiple Charges

In February, Khan was found guilty of several offences, including:

Nine counts of rape

Four counts of sexual assault

Two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13

Five counts of rape of a child under 13

One count of assault by penetration

Following the conviction, the court sentenced him to a minimum term of 20 years in prison.

Abdul Halim Khan Sentence: Judge Describes Abuse as ‘Monstrous’

Sentencing Khan, Judge Leslie Cuthbert condemned the former imam for exploiting vulnerable women and children while hiding behind his public image as a religious leader.

“Behind a public appearance of propriety and holiness you took monstrous advantage of women who trusted you, all for your own sexual satisfaction,” the judge said.

“You brazenly raped and sexually assaulted seven females, both children and young women. You behaved as if you were untouchable.”

Judge Cuthbert said Khan relied on the shame and stigma associated with sexual abuse within the community to prevent victims from reporting him.

“You were confident that none of the victims, who came from the same community in which you were an imam, would overcome the potential shame and stigma they might sadly feel, or be exposed to, by reporting you,” he said.

“You were confident that if they did come forward it would be you and not they who would be believed.”

The judge described Khan’s actions as “an unrestrained campaign of rape and abuse of women and girls” and labelled him “a serial rapist and child abuser”.

“It is impossible for me to encapsulate succinctly the devastation you have caused,” Judge Cuthbert added.

Victims Speak About Trauma in Court

One victim, who said she was abused as a child, tearfully told the court: “To me, Khan is not a human being, he is evil personified.”

She said Khan manipulated and controlled her through fear and deception.

“Fear was instilled in me through his lies and manipulation,” she said, adding that he hid “under the guise of a religious man”.

The woman said Khan “stole the autonomy I should have had over my own body” and that she felt “caged” into silence because of threats involving members of her family.

“He is a danger to society and he will continue being a danger for as long as he lives,” she added.

Another victim, who was also abused during childhood, described feeling “terrified, confused and powerless”.

She told the court Khan used his authority as a religious leader to “terrorise” her while exploiting both her faith and vulnerability.

Judge Says Abdul Halim Khan Remains a Threat

Judge Cuthbert said Khan continued to pose “a grave danger” to women and girls, particularly because some members of the community still held him in high regard.

The judge also noted that Khan had not shown “one iota” of remorse or acceptance for his crimes.

“I am sure that you continue to represent a grave danger to girls and women who might be persuaded to be alone with you and that risk will persist for the foreseeable future,” the judge said.

Also Read: Delhi Woman assault in Moving Bus, Brings Back Chilling Nirbhaya Memories