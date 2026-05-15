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Home > World News > India Backs Peaceful Conflict Resolution As PM Modi Holds Talks With Lavrov

India Backs Peaceful Conflict Resolution As PM Modi Holds Talks With Lavrov

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and said that India continues to support peaceful solutions to conflicts, during talks on Ukraine and West Asia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and said that India continues to support peaceful solutions to conflicts, during talks on Ukraine and West Asia. Photo: AI Generated
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and said that India continues to support peaceful solutions to conflicts, during talks on Ukraine and West Asia. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-15 04:48 IST

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and said that India continues to support peaceful solutions to conflicts, during talks on Ukraine and West Asia.

In his remarks shared on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Russian Foreign Minister for sharing an update on progress across the facets of the Special and Privileged Partnership between New Delhi and Moscow.

As per the Prime Minister’s Office, Foreign Minister Lavrov briefed PM Modi on the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation since the meeting of the two leaders in December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

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The leaders also exchanged views on several of the pressing geopolitical concerns, including Ukraine and West Asia. He reaffirmed the consistent support for a peaceful resolution.

“We also exchanged views on various regional and global issues, including situation in Ukraine and West Asia. Reiterated our consistent support for efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of conflicts”, PM Modi said on X.

The Prime Minister’s Office noted that PM Modi requested Foreign Minister Lavrov to convey his warm greetings to President Putin.

The emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy comes as the way forward amid a continually evolving geopolitical situation across the world.

Throughout the duration of the Ukraine conflict, New Delhi has persistently advocated for a peaceful resolution through negotiations while simultaneously safeguarding its strategic and economic interests with Russia.

The Russian Foreign Minister is visiting New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meet.

Earlier, he also held bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday.

EAM said that even in the volatile global environment, the Russia-India partnership has seen steady growth.

“The last few years have seen a steady and sustained growth in our bilateral partnership. Its economic and energy dimensions have become more pronounced. Our political cooperation is even more valuable in an uncertain and volatile global environment. We have expanded our collaboration in science and technology. The mobility of talents and skills has acquired greater salience, and our interest in ensuring better connectivity is deeper,” Jaishankar said.

Lavrov said that Russia supports Indian priorities in key global platforms.

“This includes foreign ministry to ministry cooperation which we now emphasize by this bilateral meeting in the margins of the ministerial meeting of BRICS which is going to take place tomorrow and thereafter. Apart from BRICS, where we support Indian priorities and the Indian program, we cooperate in the United Nations, of course, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the G20, which is becoming more important at the time when we have to find global answers to global problems,” he said. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Reuven Azar Outlines Six Key Pillars Strengthening India-Israel Ties

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India Backs Peaceful Conflict Resolution As PM Modi Holds Talks With Lavrov
Tags: narendra modipeaceful solutions to conflictsprime-ministerRussian Foreign MinisterSergei Lavrovukrainewest asia

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India Backs Peaceful Conflict Resolution As PM Modi Holds Talks With Lavrov

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India Backs Peaceful Conflict Resolution As PM Modi Holds Talks With Lavrov
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