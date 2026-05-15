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Home > World News > Hajj 2026: More Than 1.5 Million Pilgrims Expected In Saudi Arabia; Key Dates And Schedule Here

Hajj 2026: More Than 1.5 Million Pilgrims Expected In Saudi Arabia; Key Dates And Schedule Here

Five Saudi ministries said the country is fully ready to host this year’s Hajj, which is expected to attract around 1.5 million pilgrims from across the world to perform the important Islamic pilgrimage.

Five Saudi ministries said the country is fully ready to host this year’s Hajj, which is expected to attract around 1.5 million pilgrims from across the world to perform the important Islamic pilgrimage. Photo: AI Generated
Five Saudi ministries said the country is fully ready to host this year’s Hajj, which is expected to attract around 1.5 million pilgrims from across the world to perform the important Islamic pilgrimage. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 03:42 IST

On Wednesday, five Saudi ministries said the country is fully ready to host this year’s Hajj, which is expected to attract around 1.5 million pilgrims from across the world to perform the important Islamic pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia has made several preparations for the event, including the use of artificial intelligence technology, full 5G network coverage, and over 52,000 healthcare workers ready to provide medical support.

Saudi Arabia Deploys AI, 5G And Healthcare Support For Hajj 2026

Speaking at a government press conference in Riyadh on Wednesday, Saudi Media Minister Salman Al-Dosari said the Hajj management system is being operated through detailed planning and advanced technologies, including AI tools to monitor crowd movement and manage large gatherings safely.

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He also said that all holy sites in Saudi Arabia are now fully covered with 5G internet services.

Saudi Transport and Logistics Minister Saleh Al-Jasser said more than 1.5 million international pilgrims are expected to attend this year’s Hajj. To manage the large number of visitors, over 3 million flight seats have been arranged through six airports in Saudi Arabia, connected to more than 300 airports worldwide by over 104 airlines.

India Gets 175,025 Hajj Quota For 2026 Pilgrimage

Under an agreement between Saudi Arabia and India, a total of 175,025 pilgrims from India are allowed to perform Hajj in 2026. The agreement was officially signed in November 2025 in Jeddah by Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah and India’s Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The 2026 Hajj journey began on April 18, 2026, when the first group of pilgrims departed from different embarkation points across India.

The Hajj Committee of India selects pilgrims through a lottery system called Qurrah. Out of the total quota, 70% of the seats around 125,000 pilgrims are managed by the committee, while private Hajj Group Operators (HGOs) receive the remaining 30%, which is about 50,000 seats.

For the first time, the Hajj Committee of India has introduced a 20-day Hajj package with 10,000 available slots.

Expected Hajj 2026 Dates And Eid al-Adha Schedule

If the Dhul Hijjah moon is sighted on Sunday, the Hajj is expected to begin on May 25, 2026, which will mark the 8th day of Dhul Hijjah. The Day of Arafah, considered one of the most important days of Hajj, is likely to fall on May 26, 2026.

Eid al-Adha is expected to be celebrated on May 27, 2026, corresponding to the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah. The Days of Tashreeq, which continue after Eid al-Adha, are likely to be observed from May 28 to May 30, 2026.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s Viral Moments From US-China Summit: Selfie With Xiomi CEO, Adorable Walk With Son

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Hajj 2026: More Than 1.5 Million Pilgrims Expected In Saudi Arabia; Key Dates And Schedule Here
Tags: Five Saudi ministriesHajj 2026Islamic pilgrimage

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Hajj 2026: More Than 1.5 Million Pilgrims Expected In Saudi Arabia; Key Dates And Schedule Here
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