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Home > India News > Rajasthan Weather Update Today (14 May 2026): Jaipur Witnesses Sudden Thunderstorms And Rain, Check Next 10 Days Forecast Here

Rajasthan Weather Update Today (14 May 2026): Jaipur Witnesses Sudden Thunderstorms And Rain, Check Next 10 Days Forecast Here

Rajasthan witnessed mixed weather conditions as western districts reeled under intense heatwave while eastern regions, including Jaipur, saw rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and dust storms.

Rajasthan Weather Update Today (AI IMAGE)
Rajasthan Weather Update Today (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-14 21:37 IST

Rajasthan Weather Update Today: The weather in Rajasthan on Thursday was quite mixed, even right from the beginning of the day. While residents of the western part of the state have been suffering from the hot weather and heat wave conditions, certain regions of eastern Rajasthan are experiencing cloudy weather with possibilities of rains. It has been reported that thunderstorms with rain at isolated locations can occur in Jaipur, Sikar, and Ajmer districts on Friday. Rainfall between light and moderate levels is also expected in certain parts of Tonk, Didwana-Kuchaman, and Dausa districts.

Rajasthan Weather Update: Rain lashes parts of Jaipur

According to the India Meteorological Department, Jaipur center, eastern Rajasthan may see violent winds blowing at the speed of 40-60 kmph with thunderstorms, dust storms, lightning, and rains.


Orange and Yellow Alerts Issued by IMD

Coming to Jaipur, which is the capital city of Rajasthan, the same weather conditions are expected to be seen there on Friday. As per the Meteorological department, yellow and orange alerts for rain have been issued in 13 districts of Rajasthan on May 15. In addition, winds will blow with a speed range of 30 to 50 kmph.

What are the districts under Yellow Alert:

Alwar

Bharatpur

Dausa

Deeg

Dholpur

Jaipur

Jhunjhunu

Khairthal-Tijara

Kotputli-Behror

Sikar

Churu

Hanumangarh

Rajasthan Weather Prediction

Weather forecast for the next few days concerning a heat wave that will affect multiple areas in Rajasthan. Extremely high temperatures are anticipated, with highs of 41°C to 44°C and night lows of 25°C to 32°C. The weather is mostly expected to be sunny, hazy, windy, and hot, with absolutely no precipitation anticipated. Thursday is projected to be the hottest day at 44°C with “unseasonably hot” conditions. High temperatures and dryness suggest tough weather outdoors, particularly in the afternoon when temperatures are highest.

Rajasthan Weather Update Today (14 May 2026): Jaipur Witnesses Sudden Thunderstorms And Rain, Check Next 10 Days Forecast Here

MUST READ: Maharashtra Weather Update Today (14 May 2026): Heatwave Alert Issued for Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik; IMD Puts Several Districts Under Yellow Warning

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Rajasthan Weather Update Today (14 May 2026): Jaipur Witnesses Sudden Thunderstorms And Rain, Check Next 10 Days Forecast Here
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Rajasthan Weather Update Today (14 May 2026): Jaipur Witnesses Sudden Thunderstorms And Rain, Check Next 10 Days Forecast Here

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Rajasthan Weather Update Today (14 May 2026): Jaipur Witnesses Sudden Thunderstorms And Rain, Check Next 10 Days Forecast Here
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Rajasthan Weather Update Today (14 May 2026): Jaipur Witnesses Sudden Thunderstorms And Rain, Check Next 10 Days Forecast Here
Rajasthan Weather Update Today (14 May 2026): Jaipur Witnesses Sudden Thunderstorms And Rain, Check Next 10 Days Forecast Here

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