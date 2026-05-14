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Home > Business > Country Club Expands Future Growth Vision Through Franchise Model; A Story of Humanity from Amrutha Castle Resonates Beyond Hospitality

Country Club Expands Future Growth Vision Through Franchise Model; A Story of Humanity from Amrutha Castle Resonates Beyond Hospitality

Country Club Expands Future Growth Vision Through Franchise Model; A Story of Humanity from Amrutha Castle Resonates Beyond Hospitality

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-14 19:34 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 14: Country Club, one of India’s leading leisure and hospitality brands, is steadily moving towards an ambitious phase of expansion through the franchise route, strengthening its footprint across multiple destinations in India and abroad. Known for creating premium lifestyle, entertainment, wellness, and hospitality experiences for its members over the years, the brand continues to evolve with a larger vision focused on growth, customer engagement, and experience-driven hospitality.

Further strengthening its international lifestyle offerings, Country Club’s THAILAND MASTER CARD initiative has also emerged as one of the brand’s growing attractions, offering members access to curated travel and holiday experiences across Thailand while enhancing the brand’s global hospitality presence.

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Country Club Expands Future Growth Vision Through Franchise Model; A Story of Humanity from Amrutha Castle Resonates Beyond Hospitality

As the company expands into newer markets, stories emerging from within its ecosystem continue to reflect the human side of hospitality that has shaped the brand’s journey over the years.

At the heart of this journey stands Amrutha Castle — one of Hyderabad’s most iconic hospitality destinations. A property that once hosted former U.S. President George W. Bush also became a place of comfort, healing, and emotional support for families navigating some of life’s most difficult moments during the COVID years.

One such story is that of Aarti Shourie Peter, a former media professional associated with leading organizations, including TOI, India Today, and Malayalam Manorama. Following the sudden loss of her husband during the COVID period, Aarti and her daughter found support, warmth, and a safe environment at Amrutha Castle during one of the most devastating phases of their lives.

Expressing her gratitude to Rajeev Reddy, Aarti shares that the support extended to her and her daughter went far beyond hospitality.“It was not just a place for us to stay. It became a space where we could slowly breathe, heal, and rebuild our lives again,” she said.

YouTube link

Speaking about the philosophy behind hospitality, Rajeev Reddy stated, “Hospitality is not only about luxury or business. In difficult times, what truly matters is humanity, compassion, and standing beside people when they need support the most. If we can bring hope to someone during their darkest phase, that itself is meaningful.”

Introducing The Country Club VIP Master Card Thailand

Priced at 2,50,000/-, the membership offers exceptional value and PREMIUM INTERNATIONAL hospitality benefits.

Core Benefits:

  • LIFETIME club membership
  • 30 YEARS Holiday Membership
  • 7-ACROSS Membership Access
  • 10 Days & 9 Nights FREE Stay between BANGKOK, PATTAYA & PHUKET at our franchise network Resorts (Option to split into 3 stays during validity OR use in one stretch)
  • Complimentary two-way FLIGHT Tickets for a Couple

Upgrade Opportunity For Existing Members

Existing Country Club members can upgrade to the COUNTRY CLUB VIP MASTER CARD THAILAND at a special price of 1 Lakh.

Upgrade Benefits Include:

  • 30 YEARS Holidays
  • 7-ACROSS Membership
  • 10 Days & 9 Nights FREE Stay (BANGKOK, PATTAYA & PHUKET) at our franchise network resorts
  • FLEXIBLE USAGE to split into 3 stays or use in one stretch

Elite Member Get Member Scheme

Under the MGM (MEMBER GET MEMBER) scheme, any existing member of any category who introduces ONE New Member of COUNTRY CLUB VIP MASTER CARD THAILAND will be entitled to a FREE STAY of 6 Nights and 7 Days, between BANGKOK, PATTAYA, and PHUKET in our Franchise Network Resorts.

As Country Club moves ahead with its future expansion plans and global lifestyle initiatives, stories like these continue to highlight the deeper values behind the brand — where hospitality is measured not only by experiences created, but also by lives touched.

Website: www.countryclubindia.net

For franchise enquiries and business collaborations:  

Contact:

Nirav 
nirav@countryclubmail.com

Hiram 
hiram@countryclubmail.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Country Club Expands Future Growth Vision Through Franchise Model; A Story of Humanity from Amrutha Castle Resonates Beyond Hospitality
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Country Club Expands Future Growth Vision Through Franchise Model; A Story of Humanity from Amrutha Castle Resonates Beyond Hospitality

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Country Club Expands Future Growth Vision Through Franchise Model; A Story of Humanity from Amrutha Castle Resonates Beyond Hospitality
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