LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party kerala-cm keir starmer breaking-news delhi police OSSSC latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party kerala-cm keir starmer breaking-news delhi police OSSSC latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party kerala-cm keir starmer breaking-news delhi police OSSSC latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party kerala-cm keir starmer breaking-news delhi police OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party kerala-cm keir starmer breaking-news delhi police OSSSC latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party kerala-cm keir starmer breaking-news delhi police OSSSC latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party kerala-cm keir starmer breaking-news delhi police OSSSC latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party kerala-cm keir starmer breaking-news delhi police OSSSC
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Mouni Roy Confirms Divorce With Husband Suraj Nambiar Four Years After Marriage. Here’s What She Said

Mouni Roy Confirms Divorce With Husband Suraj Nambiar Four Years After Marriage. Here’s What She Said

Mouni Roy has officially confirmed her divorce from Suraj Nambiar four years after marriage. The couple released a joint statement requesting privacy and revealed they had mutually decided to part ways on amicable terms.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-14 19:21 IST

MOUNI ROY CONFIRMS DIVORCE: Days after unfollowing her husband, Suraj Nambiar, from social media platforms, Mouni Roy has officially confirmed her divorce four years after tying the knot.  The actress, who enjoys nearly 34 million followers on Instagram, posted a joint statement with the caption reading, “Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about me or Suraj. Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times. Humble request to all the media houses to please stop. Love. Suraj & Mouni.”

Mouni Roy Confirms Divorce With Husband Suraj Nambiar 

In the statement released jointly by both, Mouni expressed her displeasure at the amount of publicity that was received regarding their marriage and the spreading of untruths about their marriage.  The official statement further goes on to say that both of them have parted on amicable terms with each other, as they realised that they should follow separate courses in life owing to their new priorities in life.

Mouni Roy Releases Official Statement

In the official statement, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar shared, “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably. Attempts have been made to sensationalise our private lives by the circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding.”

The statement concluded, “At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time.” 

When did Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar marry? 

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married to each other on January 27, 2022, in Goa. The couple commemorated their wedding with not one but two ceremonies, wherein the first was a traditional Malayali wedding, while the latter was a Bengali wedding. 

ALSO READ: How Much Is Shakira Getting Paid For FIFA World Cup 2026 Half-Time Show? Here’s What Reports Suggest

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mouni Roy Confirms Divorce With Husband Suraj Nambiar Four Years After Marriage. Here’s What She Said
Tags: home-hero-pos-4latest entertainment newsmouni roySuraj Nambiartrending news

RELATED News

How Much Is Shakira Getting Paid For FIFA World Cup 2026 Half-Time Show? Here’s What Reports Suggest

Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office Collection: Siddharth Gupta’s Devotional Drama Sees Steady Growth

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 56: Ranveer Singh Film Continues Historic Run Ahead Of OTT Release

5 New Book Releases Everyone Will Be Carrying On Their Summer Trips This May 2026

Did Diljit Dosanjh Give Up Indian Citizenship? What Indian Law Says About Dual Nationality As Singer’s US Citizenship Sparks New Row

LATEST NEWS

Country Club Expands Future Growth Vision Through Franchise Model; A Story of Humanity from Amrutha Castle Resonates Beyond Hospitality

Air India Loses Over $2 Billion As Iran War And Pakistan Airspace Ban Hit Operations

Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant And…? 3 IPL Captains Who Could Be Sacked After The 2026 Season

Mouni Roy Confirms Divorce With Husband Suraj Nambiar Four Years After Marriage. Here’s What She Said

PBKS vs MI: Arshdeep Singh Sparks Racism Row After Mocking Tilak Varma in Viral Video Following Samreen Kaur Controversy — WATCH Viral Video

UP Weather Update: Violent Storms Kill Over 100, IMD Warns Of More Rain And Lightning; Check Full Weekly Forecast

Uttar Pradesh Deadly Storms Kill More Than Over 100, Viral Videos Show Massive Destruction Across Districts

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Iran to Curacao — List of All 48 Participating Nations | Group-Wise Details And All You Need to Know

Donald Trump Invites Xi Jinping Chinese President to Washington As Both Leaders Signal Fresh Start

Jolt To Keir Starmer: Wes Streeting Resigns As UK Health Secretary

Mouni Roy Confirms Divorce With Husband Suraj Nambiar Four Years After Marriage. Here’s What She Said

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mouni Roy Confirms Divorce With Husband Suraj Nambiar Four Years After Marriage. Here’s What She Said

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mouni Roy Confirms Divorce With Husband Suraj Nambiar Four Years After Marriage. Here’s What She Said
Mouni Roy Confirms Divorce With Husband Suraj Nambiar Four Years After Marriage. Here’s What She Said
Mouni Roy Confirms Divorce With Husband Suraj Nambiar Four Years After Marriage. Here’s What She Said
Mouni Roy Confirms Divorce With Husband Suraj Nambiar Four Years After Marriage. Here’s What She Said

QUICK LINKS