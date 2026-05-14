Mouni Roy Confirms Divorce With Husband Suraj Nambiar Four Years After Marriage. Here’s What She Said

MOUNI ROY CONFIRMS DIVORCE: Days after unfollowing her husband, Suraj Nambiar, from social media platforms, Mouni Roy has officially confirmed her divorce four years after tying the knot. The actress, who enjoys nearly 34 million followers on Instagram, posted a joint statement with the caption reading, “Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about me or Suraj. Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times. Humble request to all the media houses to please stop. Love. Suraj & Mouni.”

Mouni Roy Confirms Divorce With Husband Suraj Nambiar

In the statement released jointly by both, Mouni expressed her displeasure at the amount of publicity that was received regarding their marriage and the spreading of untruths about their marriage. The official statement further goes on to say that both of them have parted on amicable terms with each other, as they realised that they should follow separate courses in life owing to their new priorities in life.

Mouni Roy Releases Official Statement

In the official statement, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar shared, “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably. Attempts have been made to sensationalise our private lives by the circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding.”

The statement concluded, “At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time.”

When did Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar marry?

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married to each other on January 27, 2022, in Goa. The couple commemorated their wedding with not one but two ceremonies, wherein the first was a traditional Malayali wedding, while the latter was a Bengali wedding.

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