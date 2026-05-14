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Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 56: Ranveer Singh Film Continues Historic Run Ahead Of OTT Release

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 56: Ranveer Singh Film Continues Historic Run Ahead Of OTT Release

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its historic theatrical run on Day 56 with strong collections, nearing the ₹1,150 crore India net milestone while maintaining impressive worldwide box office dominance ahead of its OTT release.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 56
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 56

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-14 18:06 IST

Ranveer Singh movie Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is still doing great at the box office. It has been two months since it came out in theaters. On the fifty day the movie made a little more money, about ₹0.37 crore in India.

The movie is still very popular with new movies coming out and not as many people going to the cinema. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is one of the hits in Indian movie history.

Now people are really looking forward to watching Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on OTT, which is coming out soon. This has made fans of Ranveer Singh and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge very excited, around the world.

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Day 56 Collection Report

The latest trade reports say that Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge made about ₹0.37 crore in India on its day in theatres. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was shown in 739 shows all over the country. The money Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge made was a little less than what it made the day.. For a movie that has been running for eight weeks Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is still doing very well.

The total money Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has made in India is now around ₹1,144.21 crore. The total money Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has made in India including taxes is ₹1,369.42 crore. Other countries have also given Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge a lot of money. The money Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has made in countries is now more than ₹426 crore. The total money Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has made all over the world is now close, to ₹1,796 crore.

Ranveer Singh Creates Box Office History

With these numbers Ranveer Singh has officially delivered the grossing Hindi film of all time. The film has already beaten Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Is now trying to beat the all-time Indian box office record held by Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Many people in the film trade think the movie will soon make than ₹1,150 crore in India before it stops making money in theatres. The film is doing well and it has surprised people in the film industry. This is because it is making money even on weekdays and after many weeks of release.  People are saying things, about the film many are watching it again and the action scenes are very good.  All these reasons are making people go to the theatre to watch the film.

OTT Release Buzz Increases Excitement

Apart from doing well at the box office the film is also trending because of its release that is coming soon. Reports say that the international OTT release has already started on May 14. The details about the release on streaming platforms are expected soon. The announcement about the OTT release may slightly affect how money the movie makes in theaters in the coming days. The movie has already become one of the biggest hits, in Indian cinema. The films success is still going strong.

Competition From New Releases

People are still going to watch Dhurandhar 2 even though other movies like Bhooth Bangla and Raja Shivaji are playing in theatres now. Dhurandhar 2 is really popular. Some new movies from places and Bollywood have made it a little less popular but Dhurandhar 2 is still doing well compared to other movies that are, out.

Can Dhurandhar 2 Break More Records?

People who know a lot about movies think that the movie is now trying to make ₹1,150 crore in India.

Some people are saying that the movie will still be shown in theaters even after it is available, on OTT because many people want to see it.

The movie Dhurandhar 2 is very successful and has made a lot of money it is one of the Indian movies ever made even though it might not beat the record of Pushpa 2 the movie Dhurandhar 2 is still very popular.

Final Box Office Status

As of Day 56, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge remains a box office giant with:

  • India Net Collection: ₹1,144.21 crore

  • India Gross Collection: ₹1,369.42 crore

  • Overseas Gross: ₹426.65 crore

  • Worldwide Gross: ₹1,796 crore approx.

  • Day 56 Earnings: ₹0.37 crore net.

Also Read :   Kara Box Office Collection Day 13: Dhanush Film Earns ₹81 Lakh, Crosses ₹51.17 Crore Worldwide

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 56: Ranveer Singh Film Continues Historic Run Ahead Of OTT Release
Tags: Aditya Dhar filmBollywood box office 2026Dhurandhar 2 box office collectionDhurandhar 2 Day 56dhurandhar 2 ott releasehighest grossing Hindi filmIndian cinema recordsranveer singh movie

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 56: Ranveer Singh Film Continues Historic Run Ahead Of OTT Release

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 56: Ranveer Singh Film Continues Historic Run Ahead Of OTT Release
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 56: Ranveer Singh Film Continues Historic Run Ahead Of OTT Release
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