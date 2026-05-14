LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arvind kejriwal latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police OSSSC arvind kejriwal latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police OSSSC arvind kejriwal latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police OSSSC arvind kejriwal latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arvind kejriwal latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police OSSSC arvind kejriwal latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police OSSSC arvind kejriwal latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police OSSSC arvind kejriwal latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police OSSSC
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Arvind Kejriwal In Trouble? Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma Recuses From Liquor Case But Takes Big Action

Arvind Kejriwal In Trouble? Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma Recuses From Liquor Case But Takes Big Action

Arvind Kejriwal faces fresh legal trouble after Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma initiated criminal contempt proceedings over allegedly defamatory online content linked to the Delhi excise policy case and transferred the matter to another bench.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma has transferred the matter to another bench (IMAGE: X)
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma has transferred the matter to another bench (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-14 20:45 IST

Arvind Kejriwal In Legal Trouble: In an unprecedented move, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court on Thursday, May 14, transferred the excise policy case after initiating criminal contempt of court action against the former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other accused persons for posting “vilifying”, “defamatory” and “contemptuous” contents online in connection with the court’s proceedings in the matter. It may be mentioned that while transferring the matter, Justice Sharma clarified that she is not withdrawing her previous order where she refused to recuse herself from the case since she has already initiated contempt proceedings against some respondents and “other contemnors”.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma vs Arvind Kejriwal

It will be recalled that the development comes amidst the ongoing clash between AAP leaders and the Delhi High Court over the scrapped case about the excise policy. It may be mentioned that the court had earlier been hearing an appeal filed by CBI challenging discharge of Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others in the case of liquor policy scam.

What did Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma say in court? 

Justice Sharma said in court that “extremely vilifying, extremely contemptuous, and defamatory” material was being circulated online against her as well as the court. Asserting that “she cannot remain silent on this matter”, the judge said that contempt proceedings will be initiated against the respondents associated with the case.

You Might Be Interested In

What is the case between Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma vs Arvind Kejriwal? 

The row goes back to several weeks ago when Mr. Kejriwal himself appeared in the Delhi High Court pleading that he be exempted from proceedings before Justice Sharma since he had a “reasonable apprehension of bias” and had multiple reasons to believe that the proceedings were biased towards investigative agencies.

However, Justice Sharma had firmly dismissed this plea in April, saying that impartiality of judges must be assumed and no one can decide the competence of a judge. She said that such a move would create the “floodgates” for forum shopping.

What happened earlier? 

After the recusal motion was denied, Kejriwal, Sisodia, and a few other accused told the court that they would not come to Judge Sharma’s courtroom for the excise policy hearing. The conflict escalated when videos and articles related to the hearing were circulated on the Internet, leading to an order by another judge demanding the removal of specific video footage from the Internet.

ALSO READ: Vijay’s Big Move: Tamil Nadu Hikes DA For Government Employees | Check Details

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Arvind Kejriwal In Trouble? Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma Recuses From Liquor Case But Takes Big Action
Tags: arvind kejriwalhome-hero-pos-1latest india newsswarana kanta sharma

RELATED News

Delhi Announces WFH, No Vehicle Day, Metro Monday: Are We Heading To Covid Era?

Country Club Expands Future Growth Vision Through Franchise Model; A Story of Humanity from Amrutha Castle Resonates Beyond Hospitality

UP Weather Update: Violent Storms Kill Over 100, IMD Warns Of More Rain And Lightning; Check Full Weekly Forecast

Uttar Pradesh Deadly Storms Kill More Than Over 100, Viral Videos Show Massive Destruction Across Districts

Vijay’s Big Move: Tamil Nadu Hikes DA For Government Employees | Check Details

LATEST NEWS

India Tightens Curbs On Gold Imports Second Time In 2 days | What Buyers And Sellers Should Know

India Enters Global Elite League of Offshore Pipe Manufacturing with AM/NS India Milestone

PBKS vs MI: Why Jasprit Bumrah Is Captaining Mumbai Indians In Today IPL 2026 Match? Check Latest Update On Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav

Air India Loses Over $2 Billion As Iran War And Pakistan Airspace Ban Hit Operations

Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant And…? 3 IPL Captains Who Could Be Sacked After The 2026 Season

Mouni Roy Confirms Divorce With Husband Suraj Nambiar Four Years After Marriage. Here’s What She Said

PBKS vs MI: Arshdeep Singh Sparks Racism Row After Mocking Tilak Varma in Viral Video Following Samreen Kaur Controversy — WATCH Viral Video

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Iran to Curacao — List of All 48 Participating Nations | Group-Wise Details And All You Need to Know

Donald Trump Invites Xi Jinping Chinese President to Washington As Both Leaders Signal Fresh Start

Jolt To Keir Starmer: Wes Streeting Resigns As UK Health Secretary

Arvind Kejriwal In Trouble? Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma Recuses From Liquor Case But Takes Big Action

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Arvind Kejriwal In Trouble? Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma Recuses From Liquor Case But Takes Big Action

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Arvind Kejriwal In Trouble? Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma Recuses From Liquor Case But Takes Big Action
Arvind Kejriwal In Trouble? Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma Recuses From Liquor Case But Takes Big Action
Arvind Kejriwal In Trouble? Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma Recuses From Liquor Case But Takes Big Action
Arvind Kejriwal In Trouble? Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma Recuses From Liquor Case But Takes Big Action

QUICK LINKS