LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
jaipur weather today arvind kejriwal gold price today latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party breaking-news keir starmer OSSSC jaipur weather today arvind kejriwal gold price today latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party breaking-news keir starmer OSSSC jaipur weather today arvind kejriwal gold price today latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party breaking-news keir starmer OSSSC jaipur weather today arvind kejriwal gold price today latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party breaking-news keir starmer OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
jaipur weather today arvind kejriwal gold price today latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party breaking-news keir starmer OSSSC jaipur weather today arvind kejriwal gold price today latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party breaking-news keir starmer OSSSC jaipur weather today arvind kejriwal gold price today latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party breaking-news keir starmer OSSSC jaipur weather today arvind kejriwal gold price today latest entertainment news DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party breaking-news keir starmer OSSSC
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Heartbreaking! Helpless Son Cries For Injured Mother But UP Official Scrolls Reels. Watch Viral Video

Heartbreaking! Helpless Son Cries For Injured Mother But UP Official Scrolls Reels. Watch Viral Video

A video from Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district has gone viral and sparked debate online where a man asking for help over repeated monkey attacks in his village, while the District Magistrate appears to be looking at his phone.

A video from Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district has gone viral and sparked debate online where a man asking for help over repeated monkey attacks in his village, while the District Magistrate appears to be looking at his phone. Photo: X
A video from Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district has gone viral and sparked debate online where a man asking for help over repeated monkey attacks in his village, while the District Magistrate appears to be looking at his phone. Photo: X

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 23:34 IST

A video from Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district has gone viral and sparked debate online. It shows a man asking for help over repeated monkey attacks in his village, while the District Magistrate appears to be looking at his phone.

In the video, the man can be seen pleading for urgent action after his mother was injured in a monkey attack. He says she suffered serious head injuries and needed several stitches.

According to social media posts, the family had already complained to the forest department earlier, but they claim no proper action was taken.

You Might Be Interested In

The video spread widely after it was shared online with the caption describing a “helpless son” seeking help for his injured mother while the DM was allegedly scrolling on his phone.


Viral Siddharthnagar Video Sparks Online Debate Over Official Conduct

In the clip, the villager is seen explaining his problem inside the office of Shivasharanappa G. N. However, the officer appears to be using his phone for most of the conversation. This has led many social media users to accuse the administration of not taking public complaints seriously.

The video has sparked strong reactions online, with people questioning how citizens are supposed to get help if officials are not paying attention during important complaints.

Meanwhile, monkey attacks are becoming a major problem in several rural and semi-urban parts of UP. People often report injuries, damage to crops, and fear among children and senior citizens.

District Administration Issues Clarification Amid Growing Criticism

As criticism grew, the official district administration account issued a clarification in Hindi. It said that the complaint about monkey trouble in the village was taken seriously and a forest department team was immediately sent to the area to handle the situation.

However, the statement did not directly respond to the officer’s behaviour shown in the video.

Complainant Clarifies Incident, Says Situation Was Misunderstood

Soon after the issue gained attention, another video appeared showing the same complainant. In this clip, he said the situation may have been misunderstood.

He added that when he and his father went to the District Magistrate’s office, the officer was already busy with official work, which may have made it look like their complaint was being ignored.

The villager also said that the District Magistrate later heard their concerns and quickly asked officials to visit the village. He said forest department teams came afterward and assured residents that they would take steps to catch the monkeys and monitor the area regularly.

He later thanked the District Magistrate for quickly responding to their complaint.

However, even after this clarification, the original video is still being widely shared online. Many users say the incident raises a bigger issue about how people perceive officials’ behaviour and the need for more visible empathy when citizens come with complaints.

The incident once again shows how quickly short videos from government offices can go viral and turn into major public debates, especially when they involve emotional appeals from ordinary people.


Also Read: Who Is Pinarayi Vijayan? Kerala Witnesses Major Political Shift As Former CM Announced As Leader Of The Opposition

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Heartbreaking! Helpless Son Cries For Injured Mother But UP Official Scrolls Reels. Watch Viral Video
Tags: District Magistratemonkey attacksScrolls ReelsSiddharthnagar districtuttar pradeshviral video

RELATED News

Arvind Kejriwal In Trouble? Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma Recuses From Liquor Case But Takes Big Action

Who Is Pinarayi Vijayan? Kerala Witnesses Major Political Shift As Former CM Announced As Leader Of The Opposition

Delhi Announces WFH, No Vehicle Day, Metro Monday: Are We Heading To Covid Era?

Country Club Expands Future Growth Vision Through Franchise Model; A Story of Humanity from Amrutha Castle Resonates Beyond Hospitality

UP Weather Update: Violent Storms Kill Over 100, IMD Warns Of More Rain And Lightning; Check Full Weekly Forecast

LATEST NEWS

Heartbreaking! Helpless Son Cries For Injured Mother But UP Official Scrolls Reels. Watch Viral Video

Yuvraj Singh’s Father Yograj Singh Booked in Chandigarh Over ‘Derogatory’ Remarks Against Women in Web Series

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Madonna, Shakira, and BTS to Headline First-Ever Super Bowl-Style Halftime Show

Bengaluru Weather Update Today (14 May 2026): Massive Thunderstorms Likely From May 15-16; Check Full 2-Week Rain Forecast Here

IPL 2026: CSK, PBKS Or RCB? 3 Possible Destinations For Hardik Pandya As MI Exit Rumours Deepen

India Tightens Curbs On Gold Imports Second Time In 2 days | What Buyers And Sellers Should Know

India Enters Global Elite League of Offshore Pipe Manufacturing with AM/NS India Milestone

PBKS vs MI: Why Jasprit Bumrah Is Captaining Mumbai Indians In Today IPL 2026 Match? Check Latest Update On Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav

Air India Loses Over $2 Billion As Iran War And Pakistan Airspace Ban Hit Operations

Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant And…? 3 IPL Captains Who Could Be Sacked After The 2026 Season

Heartbreaking! Helpless Son Cries For Injured Mother But UP Official Scrolls Reels. Watch Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Heartbreaking! Helpless Son Cries For Injured Mother But UP Official Scrolls Reels. Watch Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Heartbreaking! Helpless Son Cries For Injured Mother But UP Official Scrolls Reels. Watch Viral Video
Heartbreaking! Helpless Son Cries For Injured Mother But UP Official Scrolls Reels. Watch Viral Video
Heartbreaking! Helpless Son Cries For Injured Mother But UP Official Scrolls Reels. Watch Viral Video
Heartbreaking! Helpless Son Cries For Injured Mother But UP Official Scrolls Reels. Watch Viral Video

QUICK LINKS