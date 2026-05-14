Heartbreaking! Helpless Son Cries For Injured Mother But UP Official Scrolls Reels. Watch Viral Video

A video from Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district has gone viral and sparked debate online. It shows a man asking for help over repeated monkey attacks in his village, while the District Magistrate appears to be looking at his phone.

In the video, the man can be seen pleading for urgent action after his mother was injured in a monkey attack. He says she suffered serious head injuries and needed several stitches.

According to social media posts, the family had already complained to the forest department earlier, but they claim no proper action was taken.

The video spread widely after it was shared online with the caption describing a “helpless son” seeking help for his injured mother while the DM was allegedly scrolling on his phone.

Meet Siddharthnagar’s DM who is busy scrolling through the phone, while a distressed citizen is pleading for help, when His elderly mother was brutally attacked by monkeys in their village, suffering severe head injuries that needed multiple stitches. pic.twitter.com/0hRkiqLtE6 — a Truth seeker(AllEyesonBangladeshiHINDUS) (@Sid_from_eisage) May 14, 2026





Viral Siddharthnagar Video Sparks Online Debate Over Official Conduct



In the clip, the villager is seen explaining his problem inside the office of Shivasharanappa G. N. However, the officer appears to be using his phone for most of the conversation. This has led many social media users to accuse the administration of not taking public complaints seriously.

The video has sparked strong reactions online, with people questioning how citizens are supposed to get help if officials are not paying attention during important complaints.

Meanwhile, monkey attacks are becoming a major problem in several rural and semi-urban parts of UP. People often report injuries, damage to crops, and fear among children and senior citizens.





District Administration Issues Clarification Amid Growing Criticism

As criticism grew, the official district administration account issued a clarification in Hindi. It said that the complaint about monkey trouble in the village was taken seriously and a forest department team was immediately sent to the area to handle the situation.

However, the statement did not directly respond to the officer’s behaviour shown in the video.





Complainant Clarifies Incident, Says Situation Was Misunderstood

Soon after the issue gained attention, another video appeared showing the same complainant. In this clip, he said the situation may have been misunderstood.

He added that when he and his father went to the District Magistrate’s office, the officer was already busy with official work, which may have made it look like their complaint was being ignored.



The villager also said that the District Magistrate later heard their concerns and quickly asked officials to visit the village. He said forest department teams came afterward and assured residents that they would take steps to catch the monkeys and monitor the area regularly.

He later thanked the District Magistrate for quickly responding to their complaint.

However, even after this clarification, the original video is still being widely shared online. Many users say the incident raises a bigger issue about how people perceive officials’ behaviour and the need for more visible empathy when citizens come with complaints.

The incident once again shows how quickly short videos from government offices can go viral and turn into major public debates, especially when they involve emotional appeals from ordinary people.



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