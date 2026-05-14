IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 14 After PBKS vs MI—KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: IPL has 10 teams that include Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. It is the most competitive T20 league in the world. Each team has a mix of young homegrown talent and experienced foreign players.

MI Beat PBKS In IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians staged a brilliant chase in Dharamshala to beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in a last-over thriller. Tilak Varma the undisputed hero, smashing an unbeaten 75 off just 33 balls to guide MI home with one ball to spare chasing 201. Ryan Rickelton’s 48 and Will Jacks’ late cameo of 25* provided the necessary support to give Jasprit Bumrah a win in his IPL captaincy debut.

IPL 2026 Points Table After PBKS vs MI

The tournament will be played in league stage format with 10 teams divided into two groups like Indian Premier League 2023. Each team plays the other teams in its group twice and the teams in the other group once. It makes group v group rivalries more meaningful and it binds all of the franchises. After the league phase the top 4 teams qualify for the play offs. 1 Introduction The two best teams play each other for a place in the final. The Eliminator is for 3rd & 4th teams. None more at home. Loser of the Eliminator will play loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. Whoever wins this match will be going to the finals. This is a points table. If teams are level on points, net run rate will be the deciding factor. With this loss, Punjab Kings remain at 4th position with 13 points. Mumbai, who are already out of the league, move to 8 points from 12 games.

Rank Teams P W L NR Pts NRR 1 RCB 12 8 4 0 16 +1.053 2 GT 12 8 4 0 16 +0.551 3 SRH 12 7 5 0 14 +0.331 4 PBKS 12 6 5 1 13 +0.355 5 CSK 11 6 5 0 12 +0.185 6 RR 11 6 5 0 12 +0.082 7 DC 12 5 7 0 10 -0.993 8 KKR 11 4 6 1 9 -0.198 9 MI (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504 10 LSG (E) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.907

Points Table Updated After PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 Match

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