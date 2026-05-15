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Home > Sports News > Hardik Pandya Dating History: From Mahieka Sharma To Natasa Stankovic—List Of Girlfriends, Confirmed Relationships, Rumoured Affairs

Hardik Pandya Dating History: From Mahieka Sharma To Natasa Stankovic—List Of Girlfriends, Confirmed Relationships, Rumoured Affairs

Explore the complete Hardik Pandya dating history, from his public relationship with Mahieka Sharma in 2026 to his high-profile divorce from Nataša Stanković. Discover details about his confirmed girlfriends, including Lisha Sharma, and rumored link-ups with stars like Jasmin Walia, Elli AvrRam, and Esha Gupta.

Hardik Pandya Dating History: From Mahieka Sharma To Natasa Stankovic—List Of Girlfriends, Confirmed Relationships, Rumoured Affairs. Photo X
Hardik Pandya Dating History: From Mahieka Sharma To Natasa Stankovic—List Of Girlfriends, Confirmed Relationships, Rumoured Affairs. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 00:57 IST

Hardik Pandya has always been one of the most talked men in Indian cricket, not just for his explosive all-round abilities but also for his high-profile personal life. The Mumbai Indians skipper has once again found himself at the centre of romantic speculation after his high-profile divorce from Serbian model and actress Nataša Stanković in July 2024. Below is a complete rundown of Hardik Pandya’s dating history from confirmed long-term affairs to short rumoured flings with Bollywood stars.

Confirmed and Long-Term Relationships

Mahieka Sharma (2025–Present)

The latest chapter in Hardik’s personal life is model Mahieka Sharma. The couple first hit the headlines in early 2025, when they were spotted together at several public events and Mumbai airport. In a typical bold fashion, Hardik finally made the relationship “official”. On Valentine’s Day 2026 he revealed a new tattoo on the back of his neck, a striking design of two leopards and the initial ‘M’ in permanent tribute to her. Hardik’s first steady relationship after his divorce, the couple is often seen supporting each other on social media.

Nataša Stanković (2019–2024)

So far, the most important partner in Hardik’s life is still Nataša. The couple’s whirlwind romance began in 2019 and culminated in a surprise yacht engagement on New Year’s Day 2020. Married in a private ceremony in May 2020, the couple welcomed their son, Agastya, in July of that year. The pair stunned fans in July 2024 when they announced their mutual separation, just a year after renewing their vows with an elaborate ceremony in Udaipur in early 2023. They are amicably co-parenting Agastya.

Lisha Sharma (2016–2017)

Before Hardik became a superstar, he was in a public relationship with Kolkata-based model Lisha Sharma. The couple was open about their relationship on social media, but on Valentine’s Day in 2017, Hardik announced that he was single and wanted to focus completely on his blossoming cricketing career.

Notable Rumors and Link-ups

Jasmin Walia (2024): Shortly after his divorce, Hardik was linked with British singer Jasmin Walia. The vacation photos from Greece and Jasmin’s presence in the MI “WAGs” section during IPL 2025 further fuelled the speculations. But the rumours went up in smoke in late 2025 when the two unfollowed each other.

Elli AvrRam (2017–2018): The Swedish-Greek actress was a regular fixture at Pandya family functions and even attended the wedding of Hardik’s brother Krunal. Although they never officially confirmed the relationship, their “quiet” split in 2018 made waves when Elli later expressed disappointment over Hardik’s controversial Koffee with Karan remarks.

Esha Gupta (2018): The Jannat 2 star had been linked to them in romance rumours for months. “We talked for a few months, and we met once or twice,” Esha said in a 2025 interview, “but it never actually turned into dating officially.”

Urvashi Rautela (2018): Rumours of a link-up quickly spread after they were seen together at a high profile party. Finally, Urvashi took to social media to squash the speculation and asked the media to respect her personal life.

The love and life journey of Hardik Pandya remains a fascinating one for fans around the world as the star has gone from a budding star in his early days to a veteran leader today.

Read More: PBKS vs MI: How Can Punjab Kings Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After 6-Wicket Loss To Mumbai Indians?

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Hardik Pandya Dating History: From Mahieka Sharma To Natasa Stankovic—List Of Girlfriends, Confirmed Relationships, Rumoured Affairs
Tags: Elli AvrRam Hardik Pandya historyEsha Gupta Hardik Pandya rumorshardik pandyaHardik Pandya dating historyHardik Pandya girlfriends listHardik Pandya leopard tattoo meaningHardik Pandya Mahieka Sharma 2026Hardik Pandya Natasa Stankovic divorceHardik Pandya relationship timelineIndian cricketers dating livesJasmin Walia Hardik Pandya relationship

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Hardik Pandya Dating History: From Mahieka Sharma To Natasa Stankovic—List Of Girlfriends, Confirmed Relationships, Rumoured Affairs

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Hardik Pandya Dating History: From Mahieka Sharma To Natasa Stankovic—List Of Girlfriends, Confirmed Relationships, Rumoured Affairs
Hardik Pandya Dating History: From Mahieka Sharma To Natasa Stankovic—List Of Girlfriends, Confirmed Relationships, Rumoured Affairs
Hardik Pandya Dating History: From Mahieka Sharma To Natasa Stankovic—List Of Girlfriends, Confirmed Relationships, Rumoured Affairs
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