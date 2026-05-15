Hardik Pandya Dating History: From Mahieka Sharma To Natasa Stankovic—List Of Girlfriends, Confirmed Relationships, Rumoured Affairs

Hardik Pandya has always been one of the most talked men in Indian cricket, not just for his explosive all-round abilities but also for his high-profile personal life. The Mumbai Indians skipper has once again found himself at the centre of romantic speculation after his high-profile divorce from Serbian model and actress Nataša Stanković in July 2024. Below is a complete rundown of Hardik Pandya’s dating history from confirmed long-term affairs to short rumoured flings with Bollywood stars.

Confirmed and Long-Term Relationships

Mahieka Sharma (2025–Present)

The latest chapter in Hardik’s personal life is model Mahieka Sharma. The couple first hit the headlines in early 2025, when they were spotted together at several public events and Mumbai airport. In a typical bold fashion, Hardik finally made the relationship “official”. On Valentine’s Day 2026 he revealed a new tattoo on the back of his neck, a striking design of two leopards and the initial ‘M’ in permanent tribute to her. Hardik’s first steady relationship after his divorce, the couple is often seen supporting each other on social media.

Nataša Stanković (2019–2024)

So far, the most important partner in Hardik’s life is still Nataša. The couple’s whirlwind romance began in 2019 and culminated in a surprise yacht engagement on New Year’s Day 2020. Married in a private ceremony in May 2020, the couple welcomed their son, Agastya, in July of that year. The pair stunned fans in July 2024 when they announced their mutual separation, just a year after renewing their vows with an elaborate ceremony in Udaipur in early 2023. They are amicably co-parenting Agastya.

Beautiful pictures of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/NYYEdvrBeB — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) February 16, 2023

Lisha Sharma (2016–2017)

Before Hardik became a superstar, he was in a public relationship with Kolkata-based model Lisha Sharma. The couple was open about their relationship on social media, but on Valentine’s Day in 2017, Hardik announced that he was single and wanted to focus completely on his blossoming cricketing career.

Hardik pandya with his gf Lisha sharma

Adhrustam ante ne ra bhai 😎 pic.twitter.com/dcVl1qFJjQ — Jk (@jaswanthkaranam) July 18, 2016

Notable Rumors and Link-ups

Jasmin Walia (2024): Shortly after his divorce, Hardik was linked with British singer Jasmin Walia. The vacation photos from Greece and Jasmin’s presence in the MI “WAGs” section during IPL 2025 further fuelled the speculations. But the rumours went up in smoke in late 2025 when the two unfollowed each other.

Is Hardik Pandya & Jasmin Walia Dating each other? Rumours started when hardik & Jasmine posted similar vacation photo from Greece.😮 They follow each other😮 Hardik Pandya has liked all recent photos of Jasmine 😮#HardikPandya WE DEMAND AN APOLOGY #RohitSharma #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/ar11CsZZC2 — Raj Kumar (@raj__sinha45) August 14, 2024

Elli AvrRam (2017–2018): The Swedish-Greek actress was a regular fixture at Pandya family functions and even attended the wedding of Hardik’s brother Krunal. Although they never officially confirmed the relationship, their “quiet” split in 2018 made waves when Elli later expressed disappointment over Hardik’s controversial Koffee with Karan remarks.

Elli AvrRam breaks her silence on dating Hardik Pandya https://t.co/htcJuKEAZs pic.twitter.com/kSUeEajJKc — $@ch!n kum@₹ (@KumarSk955524) February 12, 2018

Esha Gupta (2018): The Jannat 2 star had been linked to them in romance rumours for months. “We talked for a few months, and we met once or twice,” Esha said in a 2025 interview, “but it never actually turned into dating officially.”

Hardik Pandya and Esha Gupta’s love story going on in full swing; details INSIDE pic.twitter.com/1mKeM4e2KN — ( #Googleads #BingAds) (@GoogleadsNinja) July 10, 2018

Urvashi Rautela (2018): Rumours of a link-up quickly spread after they were seen together at a high profile party. Finally, Urvashi took to social media to squash the speculation and asked the media to respect her personal life.

Hardik Pandya and Urvashi Rautela’s inside pic from a party goes viral amidst link up rumours! https://t.co/z3SpS4YhSb pic.twitter.com/UsZMmQQBam — FansnStars↩ (@FansnStars) April 23, 2018

The love and life journey of Hardik Pandya remains a fascinating one for fans around the world as the star has gone from a budding star in his early days to a veteran leader today.

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