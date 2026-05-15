Elon Musk’s Viral Moments From US-China Summit: Selfie With Xiomi CEO, Adorable Walk With Son

Elon Musk got an unexpected glam on social media during US President Donald Trump’s visit to China. Online users focused on his facial expressions, reactions, and funny moments at official events in Beijing.

Musk was part of a high-profile group traveling with Trump to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. But instead of policy talks or business discussions, social media users were more interested in Musk’s expressions and behaviour.





Elon Musk’s Funny Expressions at China State Banquet Go Viral

Videos and photos from a formal Chinese state banquet quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter). Many users pointed out how Musk was constantly approached by guests and how he made playful and exaggerated expressions while posing for pictures.



One post that went viral said, “Elon Musk is REPEATEDLY being approached by fans in China begging for photos, he keeps making funny faces. This will be the world’s first trillionaire, he deserves it!”.





Elon Musk And Tim Cook Photos Spark Meme Fest Online

Some users also talked about his interactions with Tim Cook, who was also at the event. One social media post said, “Elon Musk poses for pictures with Apple’s Tim Cook at the Chinese state banquet in Beijing.” Another added, “Elon Musk makes funny faces while taking a photo with Tim Cook in Beijing.”

One user commented, “The person posing for a photo with Elon is Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi Group, a billionaire in China.” Another user wrote, “Approached by fans? dude that is Xiaomi’s founder,” one user noted.





Social Media Reacts To Elon Musk’s Casual Behaviour During Trump’s China Visit

Pictures of the two tech leaders smiling and reacting during photo sessions quickly turned into memes on social media. Many people online noticed the difference between the serious diplomatic event and Elon Musk’s casual and expressive behaviour. Even though the banquet was part of an official state visit involving US President Donald Trump and top Chinese officials, Musk’s funny facial expressions and reactions became the most talked-about part of the evening.

Musk, who is known for his unpredictable public behaviour, appeared relaxed during the trip and interacted openly with cameras and guests. The incident added to his long list of viral internet moments, where his gestures and expressions often attract more attention online than his official statements or business news.

Also Read: Donald Trump Invites Xi Jinping Chinese President to Washington As Both Leaders Signal Fresh Start