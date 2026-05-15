Stocks To Watch Today: JSW Steel, Tata Motors PV, Adani Enterprises, Muthoot Finance, Voltas And More In Focus On May 15

Benchmark indices had staged a strong two-day recovery rally, and Indian equity markets enter into Friday’s trade with the focus shifting back to company-specific triggers. The focus could remain on a number of stocks after quarterly earnings reports, major contract wins, dividend announcements and institutional trades. Markets are expected to be buzzing across the metal, auto, infrastructure, finance and consumer durables sectors as JSW Steel’s substantial profit jump, Muthoot Finance’s spectacular earnings, block deals in Adani Enterprises and contradictory margin trend in Tata Motors PV are likely to hog the traders’ limelight.

Here’s a list of the most prominent stocks that will be in the market watch today:

JSW Steel: Profit leaps by around 11 times

Among top metal stocks, JSW Steel will remain in focus after posting a sharp jump in quarterly earnings. Consolidated net profit jumped nearly 11 times over the year-ago figure to Rs 16,370 crore, while revenue rose 14.2% to Rs 51,180 crore. Investors will be closely following management commentary on domestic steel demand, pricing outlook and future capacity expansion plans for FY27.

Tata Motors passenger vehicles

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles may witness some stock-specific action after reporting a 31.7% fall in consolidated quarterly profit to Rs 5,783 crore on 7.2% growth in revenue year-on-year to Rs 105,447 crore. The demand trends for passenger vehicles and JLR performance and margin pressures amid rising competition in the auto sector are likely to be the focus areas for investors.

Adani Enterprises: Bulk deal keeps shares in focus

Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises was offloaded by GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund, which sold 58.92 lakh shares, or a 0.45% stake, of the company to SBI Mutual Fund via a bulk deal of Rs 1,435.15 crore. The deal is likely to keep institutional activity and ownership patterns in focus during the trading session on Friday.

Muthoot Finance profits more than double

Muthoot Finance looks like it will find good buying interest as the results reported this quarter are strong, driven by gold loan volume growth and rising net interest income. The standalone net profit increased 104.7% YoY to Rs 3,086.2 crore, and net interest income increased 78.8% to Rs 5,193.4 crore on the back of robust lending in all the major business lines.

SEPC bags Rs 521 cr for the road project

SEPC may remain busy, as its joint venture with Furlong bagged a big EPC subcontract from Shalimar Corp. Higher visibility of the infrastructure order book with the company bagging a letter of award worth Rs 521.46 crore for the widening and upgrading of the Shahjahanpur–Bisalpur road project in Uttar Pradesh.

Great Eastern Shipping: Freight market still robust

The Great Eastern Shipping has given a robust performance in the quarter due to buoyant shipping and freight market conditions. It registered an 188% jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,044.1 crore, and its revenue increased by 23.6% to Rs 1,511.4 crore. Investors are also keenly looking forward to the interim dividend declaration of Rs 11.70 per share.

Voltas: Investors stay cautious on weak margins

Voltas could stay under pressure after reporting a steep 51.8% fall in consolidated quarterly profit to Rs 116.2 crore. Revenue grew marginally by 2.4% to Rs 4,843.5 crore, but EBITDA margins came under sharp pressure. With the summer season around the corner, investors would be interested to watch the demand trends in cooling products and consumer durables.

HCL Technologies: Watch out for AI tie-up

HCL Technologies will be in focus after announcing a strategic partnership with Red Hat to provide enterprise-grade artificial intelligence infrastructure solutions. The partnership aims to accelerate AI adoption and digital transformation capabilities of organisations, with an eye on the sentiment of the IT industry.

United Spirits: Dividend hike outlook positive, strong earnings

United Spirits posted a robust set of numbers for the fourth quarter with net profit up 28% year-on-year to Rs 539 crore. Sales grew 3.7% to Rs 3,054 crore, while EBITDA margins improved sharply to 19.4%. The board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 11 a share, which could lift investor sentiments.

Apollo Tyres: Profit surge on robust operations

Apollo Tyres’ quarterly profits saw a sharp rise as better operational performance helped boost margins. Net profit rose to Rs 631 crore from Rs 185 crore a year ago. Revenue rose 14% to Rs 7,336 crore. Cost efficiency and recovery of demand helped improve EBITDA margin to 14.6%.

Welspun Enterprises: Infrastructure expansion on track

Welspun Enterprises reported healthy quarterly growth on the back of execution across infrastructure and water management projects. Consolidated net profit is up 44.9% YoY to Rs 145.2 crore; revenue rises 13.8% to Rs 1,199.5 crore; and the stock remains on investors’ watch list.

Sheela Foam: Profit soars sevenfold.

Sheela Foam reported a strong earnings recovery with the consolidated quarterly profit rising sevenfold to Rs 91.3 crore. Revenue grew 23.6% YoY to Rs 1,050.1 crore on account of improved operational efficiency and demand recovery across product categories.

Gold Stocks: Watch import rule changes impact

Tightened rules for gold imports by the country to support the rupee may keep India’s gold and jewellery stocks, such as Titan Company, Kalyan Jewellers, Senco Gold, Thangamayil Jewellery and PN Gadgil, active as tensions continue in West Asia. The new policy limits duty-free imports of bullion under export-linked exemptions to 100 kg per authorisation.

Also Read: Stock Market Outlook Today, May 15: Will Nifty Cross 24,000 As Dalal Street Extends Recovery Rally?

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)