CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at orissaresults.nic.in; Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps

The CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 is due to be released soon on the official websites of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha. Students who appeared for the board examinations this year will be able to check the marks online using their roll number and registration details. The Odisha Board will release the CHSE results for science, commerce and arts streams together. Students will be able to download the provisional marksheets from the official portals and also digital copies through DigiLocker. As lakhs of students are eagerly awaiting the results, the board is expected to release an official notification soon about the announcement date and time of the result.

What is the expected CHSE Odisha result 2026 date and time

The official date and time for the Odisha Class 12 results 2026 have not been announced. However, based on the previous years’ pattern, the CHSE Odisha result is likely to be declared in the third week of May at 4 pm. Students are advised to keep checking the official websites for the latest updates on the declaration dates and times of the results.

Where to check CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026

Students can check the Odisha Board Class 12 results from the following official websites:

orissaresults.nic.in

chseodisha.nic.in

The online scorecard will include the subject-wise marks, total marks, grade details and qualifying status.

How to download CHSE Odisha result 2026 marksheet

Students can download their Odisha CHSE Class 12 result online in the following way:

Open official portal

Select ‘CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026’ link

Enter roll number and registration number

Submit

Result will be visible on the screen

Download and save the marksheet for future use

Students are advised to accurately verify all the details mentioned in the online marksheet after downloading it.

How to get CHSE Odisha result 2026 on DigiLocker

Along with the official websites, students will also be able to access their digital marksheets on DigiLocker. To download the CHSE Odisha marksheet from DigiLocker, students have to sign in with their mobile number that is registered under DigiLocker and link their Aadhaar details if needed. Once signed in, students can search the CHSE Odisha documents and download their class 12 marksheet in the digital format.

Digital marksheets available at DigiLocker can be used for admission and verification purposes until the original certificates are issued by the schools.

What after CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026

Students who clear the CHSE Odisha Class 12 examinations can proceed to admission in undergraduate programmes and entrance examinations as per their streams and career aspirations. Students of the science stream can prepare for engineering, medical and architecture admissions by appearing in exams like JEE and NEET. Students of commerce can select BCom, BBA, CA, CS and CMA programmes, while students of arts can opt for BA, BA LLB and other humanities-related courses.

Students are advised to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools after the official distribution process starts.

Also Read: JSSC ANM Result 2026 Declared at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in: Check JANMCE Scorecard PDF, Shortlisted Candidates List and Document Verification Schedule