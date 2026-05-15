LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abdul Halim Khan Padma Jaiswal crude oil DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party breaking-news keir starmer OSSSC Abdul Halim Khan Padma Jaiswal crude oil DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party breaking-news keir starmer OSSSC Abdul Halim Khan Padma Jaiswal crude oil DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party breaking-news keir starmer OSSSC Abdul Halim Khan Padma Jaiswal crude oil DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party breaking-news keir starmer OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abdul Halim Khan Padma Jaiswal crude oil DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party breaking-news keir starmer OSSSC Abdul Halim Khan Padma Jaiswal crude oil DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party breaking-news keir starmer OSSSC Abdul Halim Khan Padma Jaiswal crude oil DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party breaking-news keir starmer OSSSC Abdul Halim Khan Padma Jaiswal crude oil DA Hike update Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh congress-party breaking-news keir starmer OSSSC
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at orissaresults.nic.in; Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at orissaresults.nic.in; Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is expected to announce the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 soon on its official website.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 08:45 IST

The CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 is due to be released soon on the official websites of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha. Students who appeared for the board examinations this year will be able to check the marks online using their roll number and registration details. The Odisha Board will release the CHSE results for science, commerce and arts streams together. Students will be able to download the provisional marksheets from the official portals and also digital copies through DigiLocker. As lakhs of students are eagerly awaiting the results, the board is expected to release an official notification soon about the announcement date and time of the result.

What is the expected CHSE Odisha result 2026 date and time

The official date and time for the Odisha Class 12 results 2026 have not been announced. However, based on the previous years’ pattern, the CHSE Odisha result is likely to be declared in the third week of May at 4 pm. Students are advised to keep checking the official websites for the latest updates on the declaration dates and times of the results.

Where to check CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026

Students can check the Odisha Board Class 12 results from the following official websites:

You Might Be Interested In
  • orissaresults.nic.in
  • chseodisha.nic.in

The online scorecard will include the subject-wise marks, total marks, grade details and qualifying status.

How to download CHSE Odisha result 2026 marksheet

Students can download their Odisha CHSE Class 12 result online in the following way:

  • Open official portal
  • Select ‘CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026’ link
  • Enter roll number and registration number
  • Submit
  • Result will be visible on the screen
  • Download and save the marksheet for future use

Students are advised to accurately verify all the details mentioned in the online marksheet after downloading it.

How to get CHSE Odisha result 2026 on DigiLocker

Along with the official websites, students will also be able to access their digital marksheets on DigiLocker. To download the CHSE Odisha marksheet from DigiLocker, students have to sign in with their mobile number that is registered under DigiLocker and link their Aadhaar details if needed. Once signed in, students can search the CHSE Odisha documents and download their class 12 marksheet in the digital format.

Digital marksheets available at DigiLocker can be used for admission and verification purposes until the original certificates are issued by the schools.

What after CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026

Students who clear the CHSE Odisha Class 12 examinations can proceed to admission in undergraduate programmes and entrance examinations as per their streams and career aspirations. Students of the science stream can prepare for engineering, medical and architecture admissions by appearing in exams like JEE and NEET. Students of commerce can select BCom, BBA, CA, CS and CMA programmes, while students of arts can opt for BA, BA LLB and other humanities-related courses.

Students are advised to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools after the official distribution process starts.

Also Read: JSSC ANM Result 2026 Declared at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in: Check JANMCE Scorecard PDF, Shortlisted Candidates List and Document Verification Schedule

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at orissaresults.nic.in; Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps
Tags: CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026CHSE Odisha result 2026CHSE Odisha result date 2026Odisha Board 12th result 2026Odisha CHSE result 2026Odisha Class 12 result 2026

RELATED News

HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at bseh.org.in: Check Haryana Board Scorecard, Pass Percentage, Toppers and Marksheet Download Link

BITSAT 2026 Session 2 Slot Booking Begins Today at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in: Check Test City Allotment, Direct Link and Exam Date Selection Process

HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Today at bseh.org.in: Check Haryana Board Secondary Result Link, Marksheet Download Steps and Latest Updates

West Bengal HS Result 2026 Declared at wbchse.wb.gov.in: Check WBCHSE Class 12 Scorecard, Pass Percentage, Toppers and Direct Link Here

Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2026 Expected today: Check Pre D.El.Ed Hall Ticket Release Time, Direct Link and Download Steps

LATEST NEWS

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at orissaresults.nic.in; Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps

Who Is Padma Jaiswal? Senior IAS Officer Removed Over Corruption Charges Dating Back To 2007

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Across India: Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata Fuel Rates For Today May 15

Stocks To Watch Today: JSW Steel, Tata Motors PV, Adani Enterprises, Muthoot Finance, Voltas And More In Focus On May 15

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 15: Will Nifty Cross 24,000 As Dalal Street Extends Recovery Rally?

Iranian Foreign Minister Calls For Stronger BRICS Unity Against Alleged US Pressure

Tehran Accuses UAE Of Being Directly Involved In Attacks Against Iran

Trump Says Xi’s “Declining Nation” Comment Referred to Biden Years, Highlights US Economic Comeback

India Backs Peaceful Conflict Resolution As PM Modi Holds Talks With Lavrov

Reuven Azar Outlines Six Key Pillars Strengthening India-Israel Ties

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at orissaresults.nic.in; Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at orissaresults.nic.in; Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at orissaresults.nic.in; Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at orissaresults.nic.in; Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at orissaresults.nic.in; Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at orissaresults.nic.in; Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps

QUICK LINKS