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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Firm; Sensex Tops 75,400, Nifty Holds Above 23,760 At Opening Bell

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Firm; Sensex Tops 75,400, Nifty Holds Above 23,760 At Opening Bell

Stock Market Today: Indian markets traded higher on Friday as IT stocks powered gains in Sensex and Nifty, while metal and PSU bank shares lagged despite strong momentum and upbeat investor sentiment.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-15 09:33 IST

Stock Market Today:  Dalal Street kicked off Friday in green territory, with IT stocks behaving like they just discovered unlimited caffeine. Sensex climbed 234.19 points to 75,632.91, while Nifty rose 75.10 points to 23,764.70 in early trade. Tech giants led the charge as Nifty IT surged 2.6%, putting Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, and Wipro firmly in the spotlight. But beneath the cheerful headline numbers, market breadth flashed caution with more stocks falling than rising. Metal, oil & gas, and PSU bank stocks stayed under pressure, while midcaps and smallcaps also slipped into the red. Friday’s market mood? Tech party upfront, sectoral hangover in the background.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (14 May, 2026)

Stock Market Pre-Opening

  • Sensex: 79.75 points (0.11%) at 75,478.47
  • Nifty: 41.80 points (0.18%) at 23,731.40

Indian markets traded higher in pre-open session with Sensex up 79.75 points and Nifty gaining 41.80 points, indicating a positive start and steady investor sentiment ahead of regular trading session.

        Stock Market Opening Bell

          • Sensex: 100.65 points (0.13%) at 75,499.37
          • Nifty: 55.50 points (0.23%) at 23,745.10

            Indian markets opened higher with Sensex rising 100.65 points and Nifty gaining 55.50 points as benchmark indices traded firm in early session above key psychological levels during opening trade today

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            Stocks To Watch Today

            • Voltas
            • SEPC
            • Tata Motors
            • Welspun Enterprises
            • HCL Technologies
            • Adani Enterprises
            • GE Shipping
            • Muthoot Finance
            • JSW Steel
            • Sheela Foam
            • PV Industries

            Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: JSW Steel, Tata Motors PV, Adani Enterprises, Muthoot Finance, Voltas And More In Focus On May 15

            Stock Market On Friday

            Yesterday, Dalal Street traded like it had an extra shot of espresso. Bulls charged through the session, lifting benchmark indices sharply higher and leaving bears searching for the exit button.

            • Sensex: jumped 789.74 points (1.06%) to close at 75,398.72
            • Nifty: climbed 277 points (1.18%) to settle at 23,689.60

            From the opening bell to the closing tick, markets stayed firmly in rally mode as investors piled into heavyweight stocks and risk appetite returned in full force. Positive sentiment, strong buying interest, and broad participation kept the momentum alive throughout the day. Safe to say, Thursday belonged entirely to the bulls—and they didn’t leave quietly.

            (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

            Also Read: Stock Market Outlook Today, May 15: Will Nifty Cross 24,000 As Dalal Street Extends Recovery Rally?

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            Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Firm; Sensex Tops 75,400, Nifty Holds Above 23,760 At Opening Bell
            Tags: Adani Enterprises sharesDalal StreetHCL Tech sharesIndian markets todayindian stock marketInfosys Share PriceJSW Steel stockMarket Opening Bellmarket rallymetal stocksNifty ITNifty livenifty todayPSU bank stocksSensex livesensex todaystock market newsstock market outlookstock market todayStocks to watch todayTata Motors stockTCS stockTech MahindraVoltas sharesWipro shares

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            Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Firm; Sensex Tops 75,400, Nifty Holds Above 23,760 At Opening Bell

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            Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Firm; Sensex Tops 75,400, Nifty Holds Above 23,760 At Opening Bell
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            Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Firm; Sensex Tops 75,400, Nifty Holds Above 23,760 At Opening Bell
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