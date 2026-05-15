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Home > World News > Donald Trump Gushes Over Xi Jinping’s Height, Says Chinese President Is Perfect For Hollywood Role

Donald Trump Gushes Over Xi Jinping’s Height, Says Chinese President Is Perfect For Hollywood Role

US President Donald Trump sparked fresh attention after commenting on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s height and physical appearance during an interview following their summit talks. Trump described Xi as “very tall” and said he looked like someone who could portray a Chinese leader in a Hollywood movie.

Trump comments on Xi Jinping’s height after summit talks. Photo: AFP
Trump comments on Xi Jinping’s height after summit talks. Photo: AFP

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 10:12 IST

US President Donald Trump made an unusual observation about Chinese President Xi Jinping during an interview with US media, commenting on Xi’s physical appearance and height while reflecting on their bilateral summit discussions. Speaking after his meeting with Xi, Trump described the Chinese leader as “very tall” and suggested his appearance would suit a Hollywood portrayal of a Chinese leader. Xi Jinping is reportedly around 178 cm tall, or approximately 5-foot-10. Trump’s comments gained attention after recent photographs showed both leaders appearing to be roughly the same height, despite Trump’s long-standing claim that he is 6-foot-3.

“If you went to Hollywood and you looked for a leader of China, to play a role in a movie, you couldn’t find a guy like him,” Trump said. “Even his physical features, he’s tall. Very tall, especially for this country. They tend to be a little bit shorter.”

Questions Around Trump’s Height Re-Surface

Questions surrounding Trump’s height have resurfaced several times in recent months. The question drew renewed scrutiny last week during an appearance at LIV Golf Virginia, where Trump appeared noticeably shorter than his son, Eric Trump.

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Eric Trump, who is believed to stand around 6-foot-4, appeared significantly taller than the president in videos from the event. In several moments, Trump was seen looking upward while speaking with his son.

A similar comparison emerged during Trump’s state visit to Britain last year, when he met Prince William. Observers noted a visible height difference between Trump and William, who is also reportedly 6-foot-3. The contrast became even more noticeable when William stood alongside Trump and King Charles III.

Secret Service Clash Reportedly Breaks Out in China

In another development during the Trump-Xi summit, members of Trump’s Secret Service detail were reportedly involved in a tense confrontation with Chinese security officials during the president’s visit to Beijing.

The incident allegedly took place on the first full day of Trump’s state visit with Xi Jinping, during which the two leaders discussed several major geopolitical issues, including trade disputes, tensions surrounding Taiwan’s sovereignty, and the Iran war.

Following their meeting, Trump did not publicly disclose details about the outcome of the talks, which reportedly lasted two hours and 15 minutes. He later accompanied Xi on a tour of the historic Temple of Heaven, a 15th-century religious complex in Beijing.

According to reports from the White House press pool, the confrontation began after Chinese security officials denied entry to a Secret Service agent who was carrying a firearm.

AFP reported that the disagreement delayed the press pool’s access to the temple complex by nearly 30 minutes.

“The pool’s entry to the temple complex was delayed by nearly half an hour by a lengthy and increasingly intense discussion between US and Chinese officials, after Chinese security refused to allow a Secret Service agent accompanying the pool to enter the temple compound with his weapon,” AFP reported.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s Viral Moments From US-China Summit: Selfie With Xiomi CEO, Adorable Walk With Son

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Donald Trump Gushes Over Xi Jinping’s Height, Says Chinese President Is Perfect For Hollywood Role
Tags: China newsdonald trumpTrump Xi Jinpingus newsUS-China SummitWorld newsxi jinping

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