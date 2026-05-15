How the Petrol and Diesel Price Hike Is Set to Hit the Wallets of Delhi-NCR Commuters and Metro City Residents | Explained

City New Petrol Price (Per Litre) Net Increase New Delhi ₹97.77 +₹3.00 Mumbai ₹106.64 +₹3.10 Kolkata ₹108.74 +₹3.29 Chennai ₹103.90 +₹3.10 Hyderabad ₹110.89 +₹3.39 Thiruvananthapuram ₹110.75 +₹3.37 Jaipur ₹108.19 +₹3.16 Bengaluru ₹106.17 +₹3.21 Gurgaon ₹98.29 +₹2.99 Noida ₹98.04 +₹3.30

How Is The Petrol, Diesel Price Hike Going To Affect Your Daily Life?

Your Daily Commute Is Getting More Expensive

That quick drive to the office, school trip, or grocery run is now costing more money than fuel. With petrol nearing ₹100, commuters may feel their monthly travel expenses quietly rising by the minute.

Auto, Taxi, And Cab Rides Will Get Costlier In No Time

That daily Uber, Ola, or auto ride may now come with a mini heart attack attached. Rising fuel prices are likely to force drivers and operators to increase fares very soon.

Metro, Buses, And Carpools Will Suddenly Become Your Superstars

That friend constantly asking you to carpool suddenly looks financially wise. As petrol prices rise, commuters are shifting toward metros, buses, ride-sharing apps, and cheaper travel alternatives for daily commuting.

Your Monthly Household Expenses Could Rise Sharply

Fuel prices do not just affect drivers. Higher transportation and logistics costs can make groceries, vegetables, essentials, and daily services more expensive for households already struggling with tight budgets.

This Might Just Be The Beginning Of Another Fuel Shock

If crude oil prices continue rising globally, experts warn petrol and diesel prices could climb even higher. In short, today’s expensive fuel bill may only be the tip of the iceberg.

Petrol Price Breakdown In Delhi NCR

Fuel prices in India remain outside the GST framework, allowing both Central and State Governments to levy separate taxes.