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Home > Business News > How the Petrol and Diesel Price Hike Is Set to Hit the Wallets of Delhi-NCR Commuters and Metro City Residents | Explained

How the Petrol and Diesel Price Hike Is Set to Hit the Wallets of Delhi-NCR Commuters and Metro City Residents | Explained

Petrol and diesel prices surged across India after a ₹3 hike, pushing rates near ₹100 in major cities and increasing pressure on commuters, household budgets, transportation, and everyday living costs.

Petrol Diesel Price Hike, Here's How It Is Going To Hit Your Wallets (Pic: AI generated)
Petrol Diesel Price Hike, Here's How It Is Going To Hit Your Wallets (Pic: AI generated)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 10:47 IST

Petrol, diesel Nears ₹100 Mark in Major Cities After Sudden Price Hike:  India’s commuters have woken up to a full-blown fuel shock on Friday morning. After four years of keeping petrol and diesel prices at bay, the government has suddenly started revving the accelerator on fuel costs with a ₹3 per litre hike across the country. For middle-class families already grappling with ballooning EMIs and grocery bills, and for office-goers, cabbies, and delivery riders, it feels more like a budget ambush than a price revision. Petrol prices in Delhi are now speeding toward ₹98 per litre, while in cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad, rates have comfortably crossed the ₹100 mark. And just to spice up the daily commute, even Delhi’s CNG prices have also been hiked.

City-Wise Petrol Prices After Latest Fuel Hike

City New Petrol Price (Per Litre) Net Increase
New Delhi ₹97.77 +₹3.00
Mumbai ₹106.64 +₹3.10
Kolkata ₹108.74 +₹3.29
Chennai ₹103.90 +₹3.10
Hyderabad ₹110.89 +₹3.39
Thiruvananthapuram ₹110.75 +₹3.37
Jaipur ₹108.19 +₹3.16
Bengaluru ₹106.17 +₹3.21
Gurgaon ₹98.29 +₹2.99
Noida ₹98.04 +₹3.30

How Is The Petrol, Diesel Price Hike Going To Affect Your Daily Life?

Your Daily Commute Is Getting More Expensive

That quick drive to the office, school trip, or grocery run is now costing more money than fuel. With petrol nearing ₹100, commuters may feel their monthly travel expenses quietly rising by the minute.

Auto, Taxi, And Cab Rides Will Get Costlier In No Time

That daily Uber, Ola, or auto ride may now come with a mini heart attack attached. Rising fuel prices are likely to force drivers and operators to increase fares very soon.

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Metro, Buses, And Carpools Will Suddenly Become Your Superstars

That friend constantly asking you to carpool suddenly looks financially wise. As petrol prices rise, commuters are shifting toward metros, buses, ride-sharing apps, and cheaper travel alternatives for daily commuting.

Your Monthly Household Expenses Could Rise Sharply

Fuel prices do not just affect drivers. Higher transportation and logistics costs can make groceries, vegetables, essentials, and daily services more expensive for households already struggling with tight budgets.

This Might Just Be The Beginning Of Another Fuel Shock

If crude oil prices continue rising globally, experts warn petrol and diesel prices could climb even higher. In short, today’s expensive fuel bill may only be the tip of the iceberg.

Petrol Price Breakdown In Delhi NCR

Fuel prices in India remain outside the GST framework, allowing both Central and State Governments to levy separate taxes.

Pricing Component Approximate Cost (Per Litre) Details
Base Price + Freight ~₹55.00 Crude procurement, refining and transportation
Excise Duty ~₹19.90 Central Government levy
Dealer Commission ~₹3.80 Margin paid to petrol pump operators
State VAT ~₹19.07 Delhi Government VAT
Final Retail Price ₹97.77 Consumer pump price

Why Did Petrol And Diesel Suddenly Get So Expensive?

India’s fuel prices didn’t wake up overnight and choose a roller-coaster ride on their own; there is a full-blown international energy drama going on in the background. The real cause is the deepening crisis in West Asia. The flare-up around the world’s busiest oil shipping channel, the Strait of Hormuz, has rattled liquid crude supplies worldwide. Because such a massive chunk of the world’s oil passes through that waterway, even a small disruption has caused global fuel markets to spiral into chaos. Worse still, international crude oil prices have skyrocketed, and Brent crude oil is reportedly hovering above the alarming range of $105–$120 per barrel. That means refining, importing, and distributing fuel are becoming drastically more expensive.

At home, state-owned oil companies like IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL had supposedly been bearing this burden for weeks to ease pressure on consumers. But the losses were piling up to unbearable levels, and price stability was no longer feasible. India’s lack of diversification, with nearly 85–90% of the country’s crude oil coming from imports, also aggravated the problem as the Rupee weakened against the US Dollar. And, of course, timing was everything. Fuel prices were allegedly kept in check during the recent elections, and the long-delayed correction arrived immediately afterward.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel, CNG Price Hike: Why Did The Government Increase Fuel Prices?

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How the Petrol and Diesel Price Hike Is Set to Hit the Wallets of Delhi-NCR Commuters and Metro City Residents | Explained
Tags: CNG Price Hikecrude oil pricesDelhi NCR commutersDelhi petrol pricediesel price hikefuel inflation Indiafuel price shockfuel prices IndiaMumbai petrol pricepetrol diesel ratesPetrol price hikePetrol Prices Today

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How the Petrol and Diesel Price Hike Is Set to Hit the Wallets of Delhi-NCR Commuters and Metro City Residents | Explained
How the Petrol and Diesel Price Hike Is Set to Hit the Wallets of Delhi-NCR Commuters and Metro City Residents | Explained
How the Petrol and Diesel Price Hike Is Set to Hit the Wallets of Delhi-NCR Commuters and Metro City Residents | Explained
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