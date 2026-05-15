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Home > Tech and Auto News > Google Free Storage Cut Rumors: Will Gmail, Drive & Photos Storage Drop From 15GB to 5GB?

Google Free Storage Cut Rumors: Will Gmail, Drive & Photos Storage Drop From 15GB to 5GB?

Google is reportedly testing a 5GB free storage limit for it's users, replacing the current 15GB plan shared across Gmail, Drive, and Photos.

Google Free Storage Cut Rumors: Will Gmail, Drive & Photos Storage Drop From 15GB to 5GB?

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 11:05 IST

There have been rumors about a potential reduction in free cloud storage offered by Google from 15GB to 5GB. This has triggered debates online, particularly among those users who depend a lot on services such as Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Drive, which offer free storage options. Google currently provides 15GB of free cloud storage combined between Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos for every Google account. But there are rumors that the tech giant might be conducting an experiment where the amount of free cloud storage provided to certain users would be reduced to 5GB.

What the Storage Test Means

In case the test goes into full implementation, there will be less free storage space left for emails, photos, documents, and backups. Those who surpass their storage limit will no longer receive new emails from Gmail, and they might have some troubles while trying to sync their files on Google Drive.

According to the news, the test is being conducted on just a few users, and there has been no official announcement by Google about introducing it worldwide. It is unclear whether those who already have access to the existing free storage limit of 15GB will lose it.

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Why Google Could Make This Change

The need for cloud storage has sharply risen in the past couple of years due to the availability of high-definition images, video backups, and attachments in emails. Google might be using the test to determine the willingness of consumers to move on to paying plans for extra storage space. Currently, Google One has paid plans that start at 100GB and other perks such as access to the VPN and picture editing.

Users React Online

There have been many reactions to this trial run on social media. Some feel that lowering the amount of free storage may lead people to become subscribers; however, others say that 15 GB still gives Google an edge over its competitors. There have been many users who are worried about how they will manage their emails, pictures, and files if the limit on free storage is lowered.

No Official Global Rollout Yet

At this point, it is not clear whether Google has made any official announcements regarding the modification in the amount of free storage provided for the users of its email service Gmail around the world. The reported reduction to 5 GB seems to be a temporary experiment rather than an absolute change. Furthermore, not all Gmail users are expected to experience a reduction in the storage limit at once.

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Google Free Storage Cut Rumors: Will Gmail, Drive & Photos Storage Drop From 15GB to 5GB?
Tags: Gmail storage limitGoogle 5GB storage rumorGoogle Drive storage cutGoogle free storageGoogle Photos free storage

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Google Free Storage Cut Rumors: Will Gmail, Drive & Photos Storage Drop From 15GB to 5GB?
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