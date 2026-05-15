NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Students to Get Preferred Exam City Option, Says Dharmendra Pradhan Amid NTA Reforms

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced special measures for the students on Friday following the cancellation of NEET UG 2026 after allegations of a paper leak and exam irregularities. Speaking at a press conference, the minister said that the candidates appearing for re-examination will be allowed to choose their preferred exam city, a measure which is expected to reduce travel-related challenges for lakhs of students affected due to the cancellation. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to conduct the NEET UG 2026 re-exam on June 21, and fresh admit cards will be available to download from the official portal by June 14.

Why was NEET UG 2026 cancelled

The NEET UG 2026 exam was cancelled after reports of paper leak emerged from various states, causing a stir amongst students and parents. The investigation has been entrusted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is currently looking into suspected irregularities in paper distribution, handling at the printing stage and digital sharing via messaging platforms.

Speaking about this, Pradhan said the paper leak incident revealed the presence of an education mafia in the examination ecosystem despite multiple layers of security measures. He said the government will take stringent action against all those involved, dubbing the episode a social disease.

What did Dharmendra Pradhan announce for NEET students

Speaking at the press conference, the education minister announced several provisions in favour of the students in view of the re-examination process. Pradhan said candidates will be given an option to choose their preferred exam city before the re-test. He also said the students will not need to submit fresh applications or pay additional examination fees.

The NTA will use the candidate data, examination details and registration information from the previous application cycle. Pradhan said the duration of the NEET exam will be increased by 15 minutes from next year.

When will NEET UG 2026 admit cards be released

The re-exam admit cards will be issued by June 14, 2026, on the official NTA websites. Students will receive fresh hall tickets through NTA websites using the same application number and login credentials as before. After downloading the cards, students should carefully check the information of the examination centre, reporting time and personal details mentioned in the admit card. The latest official information on re-examination will be available on the official website of NTA and NEET UG 2026.

What did the minister say about NTA reforms

Pradhan said that reforms in the examination system is a continuous process and that the NTA has a zero tolerance policy on malpractice. He said that the NTA was set up as per the directions of the Supreme Court and that the agency is making an effort to regain trust in the examination system after the incident. He said that from next year, the computer-based mode would be preferred for NEET to enhance security and minimise risks associated with handling physical paper. He said that arrangements for transportation, examination centres and weather-related issues would be made with state governments to ensure a smooth re-examination.

What happens next in the NEET UG controversy

As more than 22 lakh candidates are expected to have been affected, this NEET UG controversy is one of the biggest scandal cases related to examination integrity in recent years. Central agencies are probing multiple possible points where the exam paper might have leaked, be it printing presses, logistics channels and internal handling folds. In the meantime, students have been cautioned not to take for granted rumours or unverified claims being floated on social media. The government, however, says that the decision to cancel and reconduct the examination emanates from the need to make the medical entrance process as transparent, fair and credible as possible.

Also Read: NEET UG to Go Fully Online From 2027, No OMR Sheets: Big NTA Exam Reforms Announced After Paper Leak