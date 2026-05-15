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Home > India News > Super El Niño 2026: These Indian Cities Could Face Drought, Floods And Extreme Heat As Monsoon Risks Rise, Is There Any Good News ?

Super El Niño 2026: These Indian Cities Could Face Drought, Floods And Extreme Heat As Monsoon Risks Rise, Is There Any Good News ?

India is going to have a time during the monsoon season in 2026. The reason is that a strong El Niño is forming over the Pacific Ocean. The India Meteorological Department says that India will get rain than usual. Some parts of India like the western states and the central states will be at a higher risk of not having enough water and it will be very hot.

Super El Niño 2026: These Indian Cities Could Face Drought, Floods And Extreme Heat As Monsoon Risks Rise, Is There Any Good News ?
Super El Niño 2026: These Indian Cities Could Face Drought, Floods And Extreme Heat As Monsoon Risks Rise, Is There Any Good News ?

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 12:25 IST

India is getting ready for a monsoon season that’s very hard to predict. The weather experts are keeping an eye on the Pacific Ocean, where it looks like a strong El Niño is coming. This means that some cities will not get rain and it will be very hot and dry. Other cities will get too much rain and there will be flooding. For India this is a problem because many farmers depend on the rain to grow their crops. The monsoon season is very important for India. From Delhi and Rajasthan where it’s very hot, to Chennai, where there are fears of flooding this years monsoon season is going to be a big challenge.

What Is El Niño And Why Is It Important For India?

El Niño is a weather pattern that happens when the Pacific Ocean gets too warm. Even though it happens away from India it affects the weather in India especially during the monsoon season.

For India El Niño usually means that the monsoon winds are weaker and there is not rain. This can cause drought damage to crops and a shortage of water. It can also cause food prices to go up.. Some parts of southern India may get too much rain and there will be flooding.

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The India Meteorological Department has already said that the monsoon season this year may be below normal. They are saying that the rain may be about 92% of what it usually is. This is not news for India. The weather experts think that August and September will be the months, when the rain will be very scarce.

Delhi and the surrounding areas may have to deal with a heatwave. If El Niño gets stronger it will be very hot and dry. The weather experts are warning that the heatwave may come often and the rain may come late. This will make it very hard for people to deal with the heat.

Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana are at a risk of drought. These states are very dependent on the monsoon rain for their crops. If the rain is very scarce it will be very bad for the crops and the water supply.

Madhya Pradesh may also get rain. Cities like Indore, Ujjain and Gwalior may not get rain and this will affect the crops and the water supply.

Maharashtra and Gujarat may also have problems with their crops. Some parts of these states were badly affected during the last El Niño and the weather experts are worried that it may happen again.

Chennai and some parts of southern India may get too much rain. El Niño does not affect all parts of India in the way. Chennai may get a lot of rain. There may be flooding.

Some parts of India like the Northeast may not be affected much.. The weather experts are warning that the forecast may change and people should be prepared.

The farmers are watching the monsoon season closely. 60% Of Indias farmers depend on the rain to grow their crops. If the monsoon is weak it will affect the crops. The food prices may go up.

Is there any Good news? 

Maybe. The weather experts are saying that a positive Indian Ocean Dipole may develop later in the season. This may help to improve the rain in India. It may reduce the impact of El Niño. The India Meteorological Department will give another update this month and we will know more, about the monsoon season then.

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Super El Niño 2026: These Indian Cities Could Face Drought, Floods And Extreme Heat As Monsoon Risks Rise, Is There Any Good News ?
Tags: Chennai Floodsdrought in indiaextreme weather Indiaimd weather updateindia heatwaveindia monsoon forecastmonsoon deficit

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Super El Niño 2026: These Indian Cities Could Face Drought, Floods And Extreme Heat As Monsoon Risks Rise, Is There Any Good News ?
Super El Niño 2026: These Indian Cities Could Face Drought, Floods And Extreme Heat As Monsoon Risks Rise, Is There Any Good News ?
Super El Niño 2026: These Indian Cities Could Face Drought, Floods And Extreme Heat As Monsoon Risks Rise, Is There Any Good News ?
Super El Niño 2026: These Indian Cities Could Face Drought, Floods And Extreme Heat As Monsoon Risks Rise, Is There Any Good News ?

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