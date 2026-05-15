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Home > Health > Krishna’s Ayurveda, She Care Juice Clinically Proven to Support PCOD Management in the Span of 90 Days

Krishna’s Ayurveda, She Care Juice Clinically Proven to Support PCOD Management in the Span of 90 Days

Krishna’s Ayurveda, She Care Juice Clinically Proven to Support PCOD Management in the Span of 90 Days

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-15 12:06 IST

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], May 12: In a step that brings traditional Ayurveda closer to modern clinical validation, Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda has announced the successful completion of a clinical study on its She Care Juice, designed to support women dealing with PCOD-related concerns.

For millions of women, PCOD is not just a medical term. It often shows up as irregular periods, acne, unwanted facial hair, weight gain, emotional stress, and a constant feeling that the body is out of balance. With She Care Juice, Krishna’s Ayurveda has focused on a formulation that supports women’s health naturally, while now also being backed by clinical observation.

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The study was conducted as a prospective, open-label, single-arm clinical study over 90 days among women diagnosed with PCOD. The findings showed meaningful improvements across key PCOD-related symptoms. The mean mFG score, used to assess hirsutism, reduced from 11.53 to 4.88 by Day 90. Acne severity also improved significantly, with 100% of participants achieving clear or almost clear skin by the end of the study period. Participants also recorded improvements in weight, BMI, waist circumference, menstrual symptoms, and overall quality of life.

Krishna’s Ayurveda, She Care Juice Clinically Proven to Support PCOD Management in the Span of 90 Days

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Shrawan Daga, Founder & CEO of Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda, said, “This clinical milestone is a proud moment for us. It validates our belief that Ayurveda, when backed by scientific research, can deliver safe and effective solutions for modern health challenges like PCOD. She Care Juice is not just a product, it’s a step towards holistic, root-cause wellness for women.”

The study also reported positive hormonal trends, including a decrease in the LH/FSH ratio among several participants, while metabolic markers remained stable. Importantly, no adverse events or serious adverse events were reported, and liver, kidney, thyroid, haematological parameters, and vital signs remained clinically stable throughout the study.

With this clinical milestone, Krishna’s Ayurveda aims to strengthen confidence among women looking for a natural, daily wellness support for PCOD management. The brand believes She Care Juice can become a trusted addition to a holistic routine that includes balanced nutrition, lifestyle correction, regular movement, and medical guidance wherever required.

Disclaimer: This press release is for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult a doctor before taking any decisions.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Krishna’s Ayurveda, She Care Juice Clinically Proven to Support PCOD Management in the Span of 90 Days
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Krishna’s Ayurveda, She Care Juice Clinically Proven to Support PCOD Management in the Span of 90 Days

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Krishna’s Ayurveda, She Care Juice Clinically Proven to Support PCOD Management in the Span of 90 Days
Krishna’s Ayurveda, She Care Juice Clinically Proven to Support PCOD Management in the Span of 90 Days
Krishna’s Ayurveda, She Care Juice Clinically Proven to Support PCOD Management in the Span of 90 Days
Krishna’s Ayurveda, She Care Juice Clinically Proven to Support PCOD Management in the Span of 90 Days

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