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Home > Press Release > Adani Airport Holdings, IHG Hotels & Resorts Sign Five – Hotel Deal; Kimpton Enters India

Adani Airport Holdings, IHG Hotels & Resorts Sign Five – Hotel Deal; Kimpton Enters India

Adani Airport Holdings and IHG Hotels & Resorts have signed a deal to develop five airport-linked hotels across India, adding about 1,500 rooms. The partnership will also mark the India debut of IHG’s luxury brand Kimpton, as part of a plan to build modern airport hospitality hubs in key cities.

Pic - From L to R 1. Mr. Rajneesh Malhotra 2. Mr. Amit Grover 3. Mr. Pranav Adani 4. Mr. Kenneth Macpherson 5. ⁠Mr. Haitham Mattar 6. ⁠Mr. Sudeep Jain
Pic - From L to R 1. Mr. Rajneesh Malhotra 2. Mr. Amit Grover 3. Mr. Pranav Adani 4. Mr. Kenneth Macpherson 5. ⁠Mr. Haitham Mattar 6. ⁠Mr. Sudeep Jain

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 10:54 IST

Mumbai, 13 May 2026: Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), India’s largest private airport operator, and IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, have signed a landmark managed hotel portfolio agreement to develop five hotels across key airport-linked and high-growth urban destinations in India. The agreement will add close to 1,500 keys across multiple brands and locations, in line with IHG’s growth plans for India. The development aligns with rising travel demand and the rapid expansion of India’s aviation, tourism and airport-led urban infrastructure sectors. 

The portfolio includes a Kimpton hotel in Jaipur as well as Holiday Inn, and Holiday Inn Express hotels within upcoming hospitality -led mixed-use developments as part of the Adani Airport cities. These hotels are planned across Navi Mumbai, Mangaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram. AAHL is also in advanced discussions with IHG to further deepen and expand this partnership. The partnership also marks the debut of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants in India. Known globally for its design-led hotels, chef-driven dining experiences and boutique luxury positioning, Kimpton’s entry reflects the growing demand for premium lifestyle hospitality experiences in India. The announcement comes amid strong growth across India’s aviation and tourism sectors, with airport-led developments increasingly emerging as major hospitality and commercial hubs driven by rising passenger traffic, domestic tourism and business travel demand.

Mr. Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), said: “As the Adani Group expands its presence across hospitality and airport-led urban infrastructure, our vision is to create world-class destinations that seamlessly integrate travel, stay and urban experiences around India’s rapidly growing aviation ecosystem. We are building this platform in partnership with leading international hotel brands that bring global standards, operational excellence and scale. Our collaboration with IHG Hotels & Resorts, and the development of five hotels across key gateway destinations, marks an important step in strengthening high-quality hospitality infrastructure aligned with India’s long-term travel and economic growth.” AAHL, India’s largest private airport operator, serves millions of passengers annually across its growing airport network. The company is reimagining airports as integrated urban ecosystems that combine aviation with hospitality, retail, commercial and social infrastructure. Through its airport city developments spanning approximately 663 acres across key cities, AAHL is building mixed-use destinations designed to enhance travel experiences while driving long-term economic and urban growth.

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Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “The partnership with Adani Airport Holdings reflects the scale of opportunity we continue to see in India’s hospitality sector, particularly across gateway cities and airport-led developments that are witnessing strong demand from business, leisure and transit travellers alike. With a mix of luxury, premium and essentials brands, this portfolio allows us to meaningfully strengthen our presence across high-growth markets across the country. This agreement also marks an important milestone for us with the introduction of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants to India” IHG Hotels & Resorts currently operates 52 hotels across six brands in India and has a pipeline of 98 additional hotels expected to open over the next three to five years.

Also read : Gautam Adani Drives Group’s Growth With Focus on Local Jobs, Better Lives and Dignity

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Adani Airport Holdings, IHG Hotels & Resorts Sign Five – Hotel Deal; Kimpton Enters India
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