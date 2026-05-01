LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day ujjain BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day ujjain BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day ujjain BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day ujjain BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day ujjain BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day ujjain BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day ujjain BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day ujjain BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Gautam Adani Drives Group’s Growth With Focus on Local Jobs, Better Lives and Dignity

Gautam Adani Drives Group’s Growth With Focus on Local Jobs, Better Lives and Dignity

• Worker dignity, local-first hiring and grassroots entrepreneurship positioned as core drivers of growth, long-term value creation and nation building. • Strong liquidity and access to capital driving accelerated capex deployment and faster, more efficient project execution. • Large-scale worker welfare initiatives, including housing for 50,000 workers in Mundra and Khavda and 100,000 nutritious meals daily from a centralised facility in Mundra, Gujarat.

Gautam Adani Drives Group’s Growth With Focus on Local Jobs, Better Lives and Dignity

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 13:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gautam Adani Drives Group’s Growth With Focus on Local Jobs, Better Lives and Dignity

Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, today outlined a growth strategy centred on worker welfare, local employment and entrepreneurship, as the conglomerate accelerates capital expenditure (capex) backed by strong liquidity. Addressing the workforce across the Group on International Labour Day, Mr Adani said the organisation, which operates more than 700 assets across 24 states and engages nearly 400,000 employees, partners and contractors, will measure its progress by assets created, livelihoods enabled and communities strengthened, positioning its workforce at the core of nation-building. “You are not just employees, you are nation builders. When we complete a project, we are not just delivering work, we are shaping the future of the country,” Mr Adani said. The Group will prioritise local hiring at project sites, offering opportunities first to nearby communities, then to candidates from within the state and finally from outside where required. Worker welfare remains a central pillar of the strategy. The infrastructure major is building airconditioned accommodation for 50,000 workers in Mundra and Khavda, along with a centralised cloud kitchen in Mundra, Gujarat, which will serve up to 100,000 nutritious meals daily, aimed at improving living standards at remote locations. “This is not a privilege. It is a necessity. Every worker has the right to live and work with dignity,” Mr Adani said. The strategy is anchored in three pillars and supported by strong liquidity and access to capital, enabling accelerated capex deployment and faster project execution. A three-layer organisational structure is being implemented to speed up decision-making, strengthen accountability and improve execution efficiency, with site-level decisions expected to move from days to hours. Mr Adani said that as organisations grow larger, decision-making often becomes slower and more layered and the three-layer model is designed to address this by simplifying structures, reducing approval levels and improving speed and ownership at the site level. A strengthened partnership model will see the Group work with fewer, larger contractors to improve coordination and execution speed, while enabling them with access to capital, assured returns and long-term engagement. On the Group’s evolving approach to working with contractors, Mr Adani said, “Our endeavour is to work with a select group of strong and reliable partners who can take end-to-end responsibility and deliver with greater speed and efficiency. We don’t just want to sign contracts, we want to build long-term partnerships.” He said this approach is already fostering grassroots entrepreneurship, citing the example of Hadhubhai Rabari in Gujarat’s Kutch, who grew from operating a single water tanker into a multiequipment enterprise supporting major projects and generating local employment. The third pillar focuses on learning and development. Through the upcoming Adani skills centre, workers will progress from unskilled roles to skilled, supervisory and leadership positions. Mr Adani highlighted the journey of Subbu, who began as a worker and, through continuous learning and skill development, advanced to a corporate role, reflecting the Group’s focus on internal career growth and capability building. Linking key projects including Mundra port, the Khavda renewable energy park, Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Ganga Expressway, which was inaugurated earlier this week, to national development, Mr Adani said these initiatives are strengthening India’s logistics, energy and infrastructure backbone. “These projects are not just assets. They are instruments of national progress,” he said. These path-breaking measures are aimed at building a more agile, inclusive and execution-focused organisation aligned with India’s long-term growth ambitions. About the Adani Group  Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the Adani Group is India’s largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses. With interests across energy and utilities, transport and logistics (including ports, airports, marine services, and rail), metals and materials, and consumer sectors, the Adani Group has established a leadership position in the market. The Group’s success is driven by its core philosophy of ‘Nation Building’ and ‘Growth with Goodness,’ focusing on sustainable development. Adani Group is committed to environmental stewardship and community improvement through its CSR programs, which are grounded in the principles of sustainability, diversity, and shared values.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: adanichairman of the adani groupcsr programsgrowth with goodnessLabour DayMR Gautam Adanination-buildingNavi Mumbai International Airport

RELATED News

Speech by Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group on International Labor Day 2026

Different types of skin diseases in the Summer and Rainy Season

Spiritual Guide Dr. Sohini Sastri Expands Holistic Life Coaching Practice

BahwanCyberTek Launches CloudXcel to Introduce AI-Driven Autonomous Cloud Engineering

Kingston Technology Highlights Design-In Memory and Industrial SSD Solutions for Mission-Critical Systems

LATEST NEWS

AIBE 21 Application Correction 2026 Begins: Check Last Date, Editable Fields and How to Update Form

Who Is Parag Agrawal? Former Twitter CEO Fired By Elon Musk — Now He’s Back With THIS $2 Billion-Valued AI Startup

Queen 2 Updates: Kangana Ranaut Juggles Shoots And Politics As Vikas Bahl Film Goes On Floors

Gautam Adani Drives Group’s Growth With Focus on Local Jobs, Better Lives and Dignity

RR vs DC: Will Riyan Parag Play IPL Today Match in Jaipur? Big Update on Rajasthan Royals Captain After Vaping Controversy | IPL 2026

Who Is Falaq Naaz? Actress Deletes Video Mocking Rahul Roy, Seeks Work For Him Amid Troll Backlash

Glory Review Netflix: Pulkit Samrat And Divyenndu’s Series Stumbles Midway But Bounces Back With A Gripping, Knockout Finish That Packs A Punch

Madhya Pradesh Wedding Shocker: Bride Jumps Off Stage Mid-Ceremony In Front Of Guests In Chhindwara, Elopes With Lover In Dramatic Turn Of Events | WATCH

Iran Embassy Rejects “Fabricated” UK Terror Allegations, Raises Concerns Over Possible “False Flag” Operations

Oppo Find X10 Lineup To Debut In India: Camera-Oriented Phones, High-End Specs, And MediaTek Dimensity Chipset, Check All Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price

Gautam Adani Drives Group’s Growth With Focus on Local Jobs, Better Lives and Dignity

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gautam Adani Drives Group’s Growth With Focus on Local Jobs, Better Lives and Dignity

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gautam Adani Drives Group’s Growth With Focus on Local Jobs, Better Lives and Dignity
Gautam Adani Drives Group’s Growth With Focus on Local Jobs, Better Lives and Dignity
Gautam Adani Drives Group’s Growth With Focus on Local Jobs, Better Lives and Dignity
Gautam Adani Drives Group’s Growth With Focus on Local Jobs, Better Lives and Dignity

QUICK LINKS