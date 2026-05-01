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Home > World News > 48 Hours to Leave UAE Rule: Why Etihad Airways Fired 15 Pakistanis Suddenly?

48 Hours to Leave UAE Rule: Why Etihad Airways Fired 15 Pakistanis Suddenly?

The sudden firing of 15 Pakistani employees by Etihad Airways Union has raised questions about the reasons behind this decision.

48 Hours to Leave UAE Rule: Why Etihad Airways Fired 15 Pakistanis Suddenly?
48 Hours to Leave UAE Rule: Why Etihad Airways Fired 15 Pakistanis Suddenly?

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 10:38 IST

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48 Hours to Leave UAE Rule: Why Etihad Airways Fired 15 Pakistanis Suddenly?

The airline suddenly dismissed 15 Pakistani workers from their positions in Abu Dhabi which created panic among foreign workers and made people doubt Pakistan’s standing with Gulf nations. The workers received immediate termination because CNN-News18 reported that companies had established standard procedures to follow when terminating employment. The incident occurred during a period when Pakistan required economic assistance from other nations to address its financial crisis.  Such developments are increasing concerns about how Pakistani workers are treated in other countries.

Why Etihad Airways Fired 15 Pakistanis Suddenly? 

The sudden firing of 15 Pakistani employees by Etihad Airways Union has raised questions about the reasons behind this decision. The HR department did not provide official employee notifications according to sources who spoke to CNN-News18. The workers received their termination notification at an immigration office which required them to depart the United Arab Emirates within two days. The group included experienced workers, with one person having worked at the airline for nearly 20 years. The sudden deadline required them to manage their finances and travel and family obligations within a brief time period.

The Gulf Pakistani community faces increasing anxiety from this urgent situation because Gulf workers depend on their employment to support their families. 

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What Did Etihad Airways Say After They Fired 15 Pakistani Workers? 

The airline has not provided any official explanation for the dismissal of its workers. The aviation sector commonly experiences job reductions yet the situation here involves extraordinary circumstances because immigration officials forced employees to depart the company premises. The lack of clear information has only increased speculation and concern.

Also Read: Will Donald Trump Finally Win The Nobel Peace Prize? US President Reportedly Linked To Nominations List Along With Greta Thunberg And… 

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Tags: Abu Dhabietihad airwaysetihad airways dubai flightetihad airways fire pakistanisetihad airways flight scheduleEtihad Airways newsEtihad Airways Pakistan employeesEtihad fired Pakistani workershome-hero-pos-3immigrationPakistani workers UAEUAE deportation 48 hoursuae rules

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48 Hours to Leave UAE Rule: Why Etihad Airways Fired 15 Pakistanis Suddenly?

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48 Hours to Leave UAE Rule: Why Etihad Airways Fired 15 Pakistanis Suddenly?
48 Hours to Leave UAE Rule: Why Etihad Airways Fired 15 Pakistanis Suddenly?
48 Hours to Leave UAE Rule: Why Etihad Airways Fired 15 Pakistanis Suddenly?
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