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Home > India News > Delhi Weather Today 16 June: Rain, Gusty Winds Hit National Capital; Check IMD Forecast For Noida, Gurgaon, Haryana

Delhi Weather Today 16 June: Rain, Gusty Winds Hit National Capital; Check IMD Forecast For Noida, Gurgaon, Haryana

Delhi and NCR witnessed cloudy skies and light rainfall as the IMD forecast more rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the next few days. The weather change is expected to bring relief from the heat but may also cause traffic disruptions and waterlogging in several areas.

Delhi Weather Today 16 June
Delhi Weather Today 16 June

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 09:50 IST

Delhi Weather Today: Delhi residents woke up to cloudy weather and witnessed light rain in the early hours of Wednesday. The National Capital Region (NCR) is expected to see a change in the weather in the upcoming days. According to the India Metrological Department light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms could show up in many areas. The weather office has also issued a caution that strong winds reaching around 80 kmph might blow in some areas. Meanwhile, the light showers may give Delhi people some relief from the scorching heat and the temperature which has already reached up to 40 degrees. 

Delhi Weather Today

The weather shift is to affect not only Delhi but also neighbouring NCR cities like Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this change is being caused by a western disturbance which is triggering per- monsoon rain and thunderstorm activity. 



The IMD said people should be careful while going out because sharp winds, lightning and rain can mess up day to day routines and commuting. Winds are expected to stay in the 60-70 kmph range and in some areas gusty winds can be seen with 80 kmph. 

These rough conditions can also cause waterlogging in low areas and can also make roads slippery, leading to traffic jams in several areas. 

Which Delhi, Haryana Areas Likely to See Rain and Thunderstorms?

The ongoing weather system is most likely to bring rain, thunder strikes, lightning, and strong winds to some places in Haryana and also nearby areas, over the next few hours. 

As per the forecast, a few districts, including Kaithal, Karnal, Fatehabad, Jind, Panipat, Hisar, Rohtak, Sonipat, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, and Charkhi Dadri, may see rainfall along with wind speeds around 60–70 kmph.

Meanwhile, other parts of Haryana like Rewari, Narnaul, Mahendragarh, Palwal, Sohna, Bawal, Nuh, and Kosli are expected to go through similar conditions. Beyond that, several stretches of western Uttar Pradesh , such as Meerut, Hapur, Baghpat, Baraut, Modinagar, Garhmukteshwar, Shamli, and Khatauli, could also get rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds. 

People living there are asked to stay on guard and follow the right precautions, especially during this rough weather window.

Also Read: Chennai Weather Today 16 June: IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert, Heavy Rain Warning for Several Tamil Nadu Districts 

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Delhi Weather Today 16 June: Rain, Gusty Winds Hit National Capital; Check IMD Forecast For Noida, Gurgaon, Haryana
Tags: delhidelhi raindelhi weatherDelhi weather todaygurgaon weatherGurugram weatherharyana weatherimdNoida weather

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Delhi Weather Today 16 June: Rain, Gusty Winds Hit National Capital; Check IMD Forecast For Noida, Gurgaon, Haryana
Delhi Weather Today 16 June: Rain, Gusty Winds Hit National Capital; Check IMD Forecast For Noida, Gurgaon, Haryana
Delhi Weather Today 16 June: Rain, Gusty Winds Hit National Capital; Check IMD Forecast For Noida, Gurgaon, Haryana
Delhi Weather Today 16 June: Rain, Gusty Winds Hit National Capital; Check IMD Forecast For Noida, Gurgaon, Haryana

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