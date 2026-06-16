Gold And Silver Prices Today, June 16: Check 24K, 22K Gold Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata And Other Major Cities

Gold And Silver Price Today On June 16: The prices of gold strengthened in domestic markets on Tuesday, June 16, following trends in international markets. The gold prices increased in local markets on Tuesday, June 16, as a result of rising international trends, with demand for gold rising sharply due to its reputation as a good investment option during times of uncertainty. The rise in gold prices can be attributed to the growing interest of investors and the high inflation rate. Today, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 15,154 per gram, while the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 13,891 per gram, according to Good Returns. There was a similar trend in other cities with respect to prices except in Chennai.

Silver prices were also flat, supported by robust industrial demand and investment interest. The white metal is now fetching Rs 265,100 a kg in most major cities, although select southern markets are seeing slightly higher rates.

Gold Prices In Major Cities On June 16

City 24K Gold (10 gm) 22K Gold (10 gm) 18K Gold (10 gm) Delhi Rs 1,51,690 Rs 1,39,060 Rs 1,13,810 Mumbai Rs 1,51,540 Rs 1,38,910 Rs 1,13,660 Kolkata Rs 1,51,540 Rs 1,38,910 Rs 1,13,660 Chennai Rs 1,53,500 Rs 1,40,710 Rs 1,18,010 Hyderabad Rs 1,51,540 Rs 1,38,910 Rs 1,13,660 Bengaluru Rs 1,51,540 Rs 1,38,910 Rs 1,13,660 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 1,51,540 Rs 1,38,910 Rs 1,13,660

Silver Prices In Major Cities On June 16

Prices of silver too have risen in the international market, where it was trading at Rs.2.65 lakh per kg. Prices of both gold and silver have risen in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala, as compared to cities in northwestern India.

City 10 gm 100 gm 1 kg Chennai Rs 2,801, Rs 28,010 Rs 2,80,100 Mumbai Rs 2,651 Rs 26,510 Rs 2,65,100 Delhi Rs 2,651 Rs 26,510 Rs 2,65,100 Kolkata Rs 2,651 Rs 26,510 Rs 2,65,100 Bengaluru Rs 2,651 Rs 26,510 Rs 2,65,100 Hyderabad Rs 2,801 Rs 28,010 Rs 2,80,100 Kerala Rs 2,801 Rs 28,010 Rs 2,80,100

Why Gold And Silver Prices Increasing

Economic uncertainty globally and worries over inflation, coupled with a demand for safe-haven assets, are helping the gold prices. Besides investment demand, silver’s rising application in solar energy, the electronics industry, the electric vehicle industry, and others is helping the metal.

Participants will watch global economic indicators, clues from central banks, and currency movements for further indications on precious metal prices over the coming sessions.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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