Gold And Silver Prices Today, June 16: Check 24K, 22K Gold Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata And Other Major Cities

Gold And Silver Price Today On June 16: The prices of gold strengthened in domestic markets on Tuesday, June 16, following trends in international markets. The gold prices increased in local markets on Tuesday, June 16, as a result of rising international trends, with demand for gold rising sharply due to its reputation as a good investment option during times of uncertainty. The rise in gold prices can be attributed to the growing interest of investors and the high inflation rate. Today, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 15,154 per gram, while the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 13,891 per gram, according to Good Returns. There was a similar trend in other cities with respect to prices except in Chennai.
Silver prices were also flat, supported by robust industrial demand and investment interest. The white metal is now fetching Rs 265,100 a kg in most major cities, although select southern markets are seeing slightly higher rates.
Gold Prices In Major Cities On June 16
|City
|24K Gold (10 gm)
|22K Gold (10 gm)
|18K Gold (10 gm)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,51,690
|Rs 1,39,060
|Rs 1,13,810
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,51,540
|Rs 1,38,910
|Rs 1,13,660
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,51,540
|Rs 1,38,910
|Rs 1,13,660
|Chennai
|Rs 1,53,500
|Rs 1,40,710
|Rs 1,18,010
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,51,540
|Rs 1,38,910
|Rs 1,13,660
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,51,540
|Rs 1,38,910
|Rs 1,13,660
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Rs 1,51,540
|Rs 1,38,910
|Rs 1,13,660
Silver Prices In Major Cities On June 16
Prices of silver too have risen in the international market, where it was trading at Rs.2.65 lakh per kg. Prices of both gold and silver have risen in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala, as compared to cities in northwestern India.
|City
|10 gm
|100 gm
|1 kg
|Chennai
|Rs 2,801,
|Rs 28,010
|Rs 2,80,100
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,651
|Rs 26,510
|Rs 2,65,100
|Delhi
|Rs 2,651
|Rs 26,510
|Rs 2,65,100
|Kolkata
|Rs 2,651
|Rs 26,510
|Rs 2,65,100
|Bengaluru
|Rs 2,651
|Rs 26,510
|Rs 2,65,100
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2,801
|Rs 28,010
|Rs 2,80,100
|Kerala
|Rs 2,801
|Rs 28,010
|Rs 2,80,100
Why Gold And Silver Prices Increasing
Economic uncertainty globally and worries over inflation, coupled with a demand for safe-haven assets, are helping the gold prices. Besides investment demand, silver’s rising application in solar energy, the electronics industry, the electric vehicle industry, and others is helping the metal.
Participants will watch global economic indicators, clues from central banks, and currency movements for further indications on precious metal prices over the coming sessions.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)
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Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.