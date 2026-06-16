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Home > Business News > Gold And Silver Prices Today, June 16: Check 24K, 22K Gold Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata And Other Major Cities

Gold And Silver Prices Today, June 16: Check 24K, 22K Gold Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata And Other Major Cities

Gold and silver prices today, June 16: Check the latest 24K and 22K gold rates, silver prices, and city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more.

Gold And Silver Prices Today, June 16: Check 24K, 22K Gold Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata And Other Cities
Gold And Silver Prices Today, June 16: Check 24K, 22K Gold Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata And Other Cities

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 09:27 IST

Gold And Silver Price Today On June 16: The prices of gold strengthened in domestic markets on Tuesday, June 16, following trends in international markets. The gold prices increased in local markets on Tuesday, June 16, as a result of rising international trends, with demand for gold rising sharply due to its reputation as a good investment option during times of uncertainty. The rise in gold prices can be attributed to the growing interest of investors and the high inflation rate. Today, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 15,154 per gram, while the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 13,891 per gram, according to Good Returns. There was a similar trend in other cities with respect to prices except in Chennai.

Silver prices were also flat, supported by robust industrial demand and investment interest. The white metal is now fetching Rs 265,100 a kg in most major cities, although select southern markets are seeing slightly higher rates.

Gold Prices In Major Cities On June 16

City     24K Gold (10 gm)     22K Gold (10 gm)     18K Gold (10 gm)
Delhi     Rs 1,51,690     Rs 1,39,060     Rs 1,13,810
Mumbai     Rs 1,51,540     Rs 1,38,910     Rs 1,13,660
Kolkata     Rs 1,51,540     Rs 1,38,910     Rs 1,13,660
Chennai     Rs 1,53,500     Rs 1,40,710     Rs 1,18,010
Hyderabad     Rs 1,51,540     Rs 1,38,910     Rs 1,13,660
Bengaluru     Rs 1,51,540     Rs 1,38,910    Rs 1,13,660
Thiruvananthapuram    Rs 1,51,540     Rs 1,38,910     Rs 1,13,660

Silver Prices In Major Cities On June 16

Prices of silver too have risen in the international market, where it was trading at Rs.2.65 lakh per kg. Prices of both gold and silver have risen in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala, as compared to cities in northwestern India.

You Might Be Interested In
City     10 gm     100 gm     1 kg
Chennai     Rs 2,801,     Rs 28,010     Rs 2,80,100
Mumbai     Rs 2,651     Rs 26,510     Rs 2,65,100
Delhi     Rs 2,651     Rs 26,510     Rs 2,65,100
Kolkata     Rs 2,651     Rs 26,510     Rs 2,65,100
Bengaluru     Rs 2,651     Rs 26,510     Rs 2,65,100
Hyderabad     Rs 2,801     Rs 28,010     Rs 2,80,100
Kerala     Rs 2,801     Rs 28,010     Rs 2,80,100

Why Gold And Silver Prices Increasing

Economic uncertainty globally and worries over inflation, coupled with a demand for safe-haven assets, are helping the gold prices. Besides investment demand, silver’s rising application in solar energy, the electronics industry, the electric vehicle industry, and others is helping the metal.

Participants will watch global economic indicators, clues from central banks, and currency movements for further indications on precious metal prices over the coming sessions.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Stock Market Outlook Today: GIFT Nifty Signals Firm Start; Will Nifty Cross 24,000 On June 16?

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Gold And Silver Prices Today, June 16: Check 24K, 22K Gold Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata And Other Major Cities
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Gold And Silver Prices Today, June 16: Check 24K, 22K Gold Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata And Other Major Cities
Gold And Silver Prices Today, June 16: Check 24K, 22K Gold Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata And Other Major Cities
Gold And Silver Prices Today, June 16: Check 24K, 22K Gold Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata And Other Major Cities
Gold And Silver Prices Today, June 16: Check 24K, 22K Gold Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata And Other Major Cities

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