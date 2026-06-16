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Home > India News > Chennai Weather Today 16 June: IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert, Heavy Rain Warning for Several Tamil Nadu Districts

Chennai Weather Today 16 June: IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert, Heavy Rain Warning for Several Tamil Nadu Districts

Chennai and several parts of Tamil Nadu are experiencing cloudy and humid weather as the southwest monsoon remains active. The IMD has issued a thunderstorm alert for multiple districts, warning of lightning, gusty winds, and scattered rainfall. A heavy rain warning has also been issued for some areas, including Theni district, while residents are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and take precautions before heading outdoors.

Chennai Weather Today 16 June
Chennai Weather Today 16 June

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 09:11 IST

Chennai Weather Today: Tamil Nadu people is witnessing cloudy and humid weather because the southwest monsoon is still active in the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a thunderstorm alert for a number of districts along with lightning risk, gusty winds, and scattered rainfall. For some areas of Tamil Nadu there is also a warning of heavy rain so residents are being asked to be careful while going outside and to take necessary measures. 

Chennai Weather Today 

Chennai is getting cloudy today with the temperature sitting around 33 degrees. Though the 64% humidity makes people feel way more hotter like the temperature is around 42 degrees. Light western winds are moving along at about 8 mph though the moisture in the air makes the whole day uncomfortable for people. 

At the same time, the India Meteorological Department, IMD has put out a heavy rainfall alert for the Theni district. There is also a thunderstorm warning happening for Tamil Nafu, Puducherry, and Karaikal and it brings lightning, rain and strong winds around 40-50 kmph in a few areas. 

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Chennai 7-Day Weather Forecast (16–22 June)

Day & Date Sky Condition Temperature (High / Low) Chance of Rain
Tuesday, 16 June  Scattered Thunderstorms 36°C / 29°C 50%
Wednesday, 17 June  Light Rain 36°C / 28°C 25%
Thursday, 18 June  Scattered Thunderstorms 36°C / 28°C 65%
Friday, 19 June  Light Rain 36°C / 29°C 45%
Saturday, 20 June Light Rain 36°C / 29°C 45%
Sunday, 21 June  Rain 35°C / 29°C 60%
Monday, 22 June  Light Rain 35°C / 28°C 40%

Tamil Nadu Weather Likely to Receive Rain, Thunderstorms 

On Monday, some places in Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Namakkal and Salem districts are likely to see moderate rain, plus thunderstorms and strong winds, up to about 50 kmph, so be careful. The weather department also released a warning for Tuesday and said Namakkal, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai could witness heavy rainfall, lightning type thunderstorms and gusty winds. 
People there are asked to stay on alert, and get prepared for weather related disturbances, if it happens. Meanwhile, Ramanathapuram may have to face a longer stretch of rough weather from Tuesday onwards, with the forecasts pointing to heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms in between.

Also Read: Bengaluru Weather Today June 16: Heavy Rains Trigger Waterlogging At Over 100 Locations Across City; Check Latest Forecast, Temperature & Advisory 

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Chennai Weather Today 16 June: IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert, Heavy Rain Warning for Several Tamil Nadu Districts
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Chennai Weather Today 16 June: IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert, Heavy Rain Warning for Several Tamil Nadu Districts
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