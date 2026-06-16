Chennai Weather Today 16 June: IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert, Heavy Rain Warning for Several Tamil Nadu Districts

Chennai Weather Today: Tamil Nadu people is witnessing cloudy and humid weather because the southwest monsoon is still active in the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a thunderstorm alert for a number of districts along with lightning risk, gusty winds, and scattered rainfall. For some areas of Tamil Nadu there is also a warning of heavy rain so residents are being asked to be careful while going outside and to take necessary measures.
Chennai Weather Today
Chennai is getting cloudy today with the temperature sitting around 33 degrees. Though the 64% humidity makes people feel way more hotter like the temperature is around 42 degrees. Light western winds are moving along at about 8 mph though the moisture in the air makes the whole day uncomfortable for people.
At the same time, the India Meteorological Department, IMD has put out a heavy rainfall alert for the Theni district. There is also a thunderstorm warning happening for Tamil Nafu, Puducherry, and Karaikal and it brings lightning, rain and strong winds around 40-50 kmph in a few areas.
Chennai 7-Day Weather Forecast (16–22 June)
|Day & Date
|Sky Condition
|Temperature (High / Low)
|Chance of Rain
|Tuesday, 16 June
|Scattered Thunderstorms
|36°C / 29°C
|50%
|Wednesday, 17 June
|Light Rain
|36°C / 28°C
|25%
|Thursday, 18 June
|Scattered Thunderstorms
|36°C / 28°C
|65%
|Friday, 19 June
|Light Rain
|36°C / 29°C
|45%
|Saturday, 20 June
|Light Rain
|36°C / 29°C
|45%
|Sunday, 21 June
|Rain
|35°C / 29°C
|60%
|Monday, 22 June
|Light Rain
|35°C / 28°C
|40%
Tamil Nadu Weather Likely to Receive Rain, Thunderstorms
Also Read: Bengaluru Weather Today June 16: Heavy Rains Trigger Waterlogging At Over 100 Locations Across City; Check Latest Forecast, Temperature & Advisory
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.