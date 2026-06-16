Bengaluru Weather Today June 16: Heavy Rains Trigger Waterlogging At Over 100 Locations Across City; Check Latest Forecast, Temperature & Advisory

Bengaluru’s recurring monsoon challenge resurfaced this week as heavy rainfall triggered waterlogging at more than 100 locations across the city, disrupting traffic movement and affecting daily commuters. Civic authorities launched emergency measures to clear flooded stretches, while weather forecasts indicated the possibility of more rain in the coming days. The latest spell of rain once again exposed vulnerabilities in Bengaluru’s drainage network, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas that have historically struggled during the monsoon season. Recent downpours have led to traffic congestion, water accumulation and commuter delays across several major corridors.

Over 100 Waterlogging Hotspots Under Watch

The authorities have been keeping a close watch on waterlogging-prone areas across Bengaluru as part of pre-monsoon and flood mitigation measures. Previous surveys had declared many vulnerable stretches, and a requirement for urgent drainage work and infrastructure upgrades.

Work teams were dispatched to clear debris from stormwater drains, and remove blockages to ensure a quick water runoff from affected roads. The officials stated that the swift action taken helped reduce the waterlogging at many spots despite the heavy showers.

Traffic Movement Affected Across Key Corridors

Heavy wet weather and standing water have caused traffic bites across major roads, commuters say. The Outer Ring Road corridor in Bengaluru and areas in the east and south-east of the city have faced traffic issues when it rains, owing to drainage and water-logging problems.

Both Native Road and the traffic police have advised commuters to be careful especially in the low-lying areas and heed real-time advisories especially when it rains heavily. Earlier this month, motormen too received warnings on the likelihood of water-logging and traffic snarls in the city on a heavy rain day.

Drainage Upgrades & Flood Control Measures Underway

With flooding being one of Bengaluru’s most persistent problems, authorities have expedited several projects intended to upgrade stormwater drains and enhance roads to improve water flow to maximise infrastructure utilisation in the city. Drainage works in the city have included upgrades in drains themselves, desilting works and designing roads to minimise flooding risk.

In addition, authorities hope that nature-based solutions that create water-holding surfaces for water-bodies in the form of lakes and parks can absorb the excess water during intense weather events, further reducing pressure on the city’s extensive drainage infrastructure.

More Rain Likely, Residents Advised Caution

Weather agencies have warned that Bengaluru may continue to get intermittent rainfall, keeping civic authorities vigilant. Residents have been advised to keep away from waterlogged roads, time their travel and keep an eye on official weather and traffic alerts.

As the monsoon season progresses, the effectiveness of ongoing drainage and flood-management projects will be closely watched, particularly in areas that have repeatedly witnessed severe waterlogging in recent years.

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