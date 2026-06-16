Bengaluru Weather Today June 16: Heavy Rains Trigger Waterlogging At Over 100 Locations Across City; Check Latest Forecast, Temperature & Advisory

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cia All Whites business news Abhijeet Dipke slapped Fox Den Dia Mirza Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus Ashura 2026 India Crown Prince Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice google ceo Diljit Dosnajh cia All Whites business news Abhijeet Dipke slapped Fox Den Dia Mirza Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus Ashura 2026 India Crown Prince Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice google ceo Diljit Dosnajh cia All Whites business news Abhijeet Dipke slapped Fox Den Dia Mirza Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus Ashura 2026 India Crown Prince Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice google ceo Diljit Dosnajh cia All Whites business news Abhijeet Dipke slapped Fox Den Dia Mirza Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus Ashura 2026 India Crown Prince Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice google ceo Diljit Dosnajh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cia All Whites business news Abhijeet Dipke slapped Fox Den Dia Mirza Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus Ashura 2026 India Crown Prince Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice google ceo Diljit Dosnajh cia All Whites business news Abhijeet Dipke slapped Fox Den Dia Mirza Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus Ashura 2026 India Crown Prince Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice google ceo Diljit Dosnajh cia All Whites business news Abhijeet Dipke slapped Fox Den Dia Mirza Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus Ashura 2026 India Crown Prince Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice google ceo Diljit Dosnajh cia All Whites business news Abhijeet Dipke slapped Fox Den Dia Mirza Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus Ashura 2026 India Crown Prince Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice google ceo Diljit Dosnajh
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru Weather Today June 16: Heavy Rains Trigger Waterlogging At Over 100 Locations Across City; Check Latest Forecast, Temperature & Advisory

Bengaluru Weather Today June 16: Heavy Rains Trigger Waterlogging At Over 100 Locations Across City; Check Latest Forecast, Temperature & Advisory

Heavy rainfall has led to waterlogging at more than 100 locations across Bengaluru, affecting traffic and daily life. Civic agencies have intensified drain-clearing and flood-control operations while authorities monitor vulnerable areas. With more rain forecast, residents are advised to remain cautious and follow official advisories.

Bengaluru Weather Today June 16: Heavy Rains Trigger Waterlogging At Over 100 Locations Across City; Check Latest Forecast, Temperature & Advisory (Photo Credits: AI)
Bengaluru Weather Today June 16: Heavy Rains Trigger Waterlogging At Over 100 Locations Across City; Check Latest Forecast, Temperature & Advisory (Photo Credits: AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 08:14 IST

Bengaluru’s recurring monsoon challenge resurfaced this week as heavy rainfall triggered waterlogging at more than 100 locations across the city, disrupting traffic movement and affecting daily commuters. Civic authorities launched emergency measures to clear flooded stretches, while weather forecasts indicated the possibility of more rain in the coming days. The latest spell of rain once again exposed vulnerabilities in Bengaluru’s drainage network, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas that have historically struggled during the monsoon season. Recent downpours have led to traffic congestion, water accumulation and commuter delays across several major corridors.

Over 100 Waterlogging Hotspots Under Watch

The authorities have been keeping a close watch on waterlogging-prone areas across Bengaluru as part of pre-monsoon and flood mitigation measures. Previous surveys had declared many vulnerable stretches, and a requirement for urgent drainage work and infrastructure upgrades.

Work teams were dispatched to clear debris from stormwater drains, and remove blockages to ensure a quick water runoff from affected roads. The officials stated that the swift action taken helped reduce the waterlogging at many spots despite the heavy showers.

You Might Be Interested In

Traffic Movement Affected Across Key Corridors

Heavy wet weather and standing water have caused traffic bites across major roads, commuters say. The Outer Ring Road corridor in Bengaluru and areas in the east and south-east of the city have faced traffic issues when it rains, owing to drainage and water-logging problems.

Both Native Road and the traffic police have advised commuters to be careful especially in the low-lying areas and heed real-time advisories especially when it rains heavily. Earlier this month, motormen too received warnings on the likelihood of water-logging and traffic snarls in the city on a heavy rain day.

Drainage Upgrades & Flood Control Measures Underway

With flooding being one of Bengaluru’s most persistent problems, authorities have expedited several projects intended to upgrade stormwater drains and enhance roads to improve water flow to maximise infrastructure utilisation in the city. Drainage works in the city have included upgrades in drains themselves, desilting works and designing roads to minimise flooding risk.

In addition, authorities hope that nature-based solutions that create water-holding surfaces for water-bodies in the form of lakes and parks can absorb the excess water during intense weather events, further reducing pressure on the city’s extensive drainage infrastructure.

More Rain Likely, Residents Advised Caution

Weather agencies have warned that Bengaluru may continue to get intermittent rainfall, keeping civic authorities vigilant. Residents have been advised to keep away from waterlogged roads, time their travel and keep an eye on official weather and traffic alerts.

As the monsoon season progresses, the effectiveness of ongoing drainage and flood-management projects will be closely watched, particularly in areas that have repeatedly witnessed severe waterlogging in recent years.

ALSO READ: Chennai Power Cut 16 June: Check Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings & Restoration Schedule Inside

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bengaluru Weather Today June 16: Heavy Rains Trigger Waterlogging At Over 100 Locations Across City; Check Latest Forecast, Temperature & Advisory
Tags: Bengaluru newsBengaluru weatherbengaluru weather todayweather today

RELATED News

2 Workers Die, 6 Injured Including Owner in Mysuru Pub Fire

Is Kerala Banning Lipsticks In Schools Over Cancer Concerns?

3-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Girl Dies After Being Raped By Bihar Migrant Worker

Chennai Weather Today 15 June: Rain, Thunderstorms Alert Issued in Tamil Nadu Districts

Bengaluru Weather Today June 15: Check IMD Forecast On Rain, Temperature, Wind Speed As City Faces Wet Spell

LATEST NEWS

Bengaluru Weather Today June 16: Heavy Rains Trigger Waterlogging At Over 100 Locations Across City; Check Latest Forecast, Temperature & Advisory

FIFA World Cup 2026: Sarpreet Singh Becomes Third Indian-Origin Player to Feature at Football’s Biggest Stage

Stocks To Watch Today: HCL Tech, SBI, Adani Enterprises, Vedanta In Focus

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026: Maximiliano Araujo Rescues Uruguay as Mohamed Al-Owais Shines in Group H Draw

Eight Crew Members Dead After US B-52 Bomber Crashes In California | Watch

Israel Warns Of Possible Strikes If Iran Rebuilds Nuclear Program Amid US-Iran Deal

Deadly Russian Strikes Kill 11 in Ukraine

‘I May Be Involved, I May Not’: Will Donald Trump Attend Friday’s Iran Peace Deal Signing?

Suspect On Run After Striking ICE Agent With Vehicle, Triggering Gunfire | WATCH

America’s Powerful B-52 Stratofortress Crashes Near Edwards Air Force Base In California | Watch

Bengaluru Weather Today June 16: Heavy Rains Trigger Waterlogging At Over 100 Locations Across City; Check Latest Forecast, Temperature & Advisory

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru Weather Today June 16: Heavy Rains Trigger Waterlogging At Over 100 Locations Across City; Check Latest Forecast, Temperature & Advisory

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru Weather Today June 16: Heavy Rains Trigger Waterlogging At Over 100 Locations Across City; Check Latest Forecast, Temperature & Advisory
Bengaluru Weather Today June 16: Heavy Rains Trigger Waterlogging At Over 100 Locations Across City; Check Latest Forecast, Temperature & Advisory
Bengaluru Weather Today June 16: Heavy Rains Trigger Waterlogging At Over 100 Locations Across City; Check Latest Forecast, Temperature & Advisory
Bengaluru Weather Today June 16: Heavy Rains Trigger Waterlogging At Over 100 Locations Across City; Check Latest Forecast, Temperature & Advisory

QUICK LINKS