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Home > Sports News > Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026: Maximiliano Araujo Rescues Uruguay as Mohamed Al-Owais Shines in Group H Draw

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026: Maximiliano Araujo Rescues Uruguay as Mohamed Al-Owais Shines in Group H Draw

Uruguay and Saudi Arabia played out a 1-1 draw in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H opener in Miami. Maximiliano Araujo scored a late equaliser after Saudi Arabia took the lead, while Mohamed Al-Owais produced a goalkeeping masterclass to secure a point.

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay ends in a 1-1 draw. Image Credit: ANI
Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay ends in a 1-1 draw. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 07:18 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026, Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay: In their FIFA World Cup opening match at Miami on Tuesday, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia drew 1-1 thanks to a goal by Maximiliano Araujo in the 80th minute. With this draw, all of the teams in group H—Spain, Cape Verde, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia—are tied at one point apiece. However, with Spain and World Cup debutants, Cape Verde sharing a goalless draw, both Uruguay and Saudi Arabia are placed ahead of them in the group. 

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mohamed Al-Owais finds the net for Saudi Arabia

In the starting minutes of the match, it was Uruguay who dominated with the ball and an effort from Araujo after being fed by Matias Vina was pushed wide in the fifth minute. Saudi Arabia displayed some attacking opportunities, which were quickly put out by Uruguay. The match stayed quite uneventful until the 30th minute, when a ball from Araujo fell to Federico Vinas, who tried to head it into the net but found the safe hands of Saudi goalie Mohamed Al-Owais. 

In the 38th minute, Fernando Muslera pushed an attempt from Abdulelah Al-Amri, but three minutes later, he could not prevent a close-range strike by Amri from finding the back of the net. Saudi Arabia led at the time of the half-time. 

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Uruguay fight back in second half

During the second half, Uruguay started getting more aggressive, with Vinas producing a couple of chances and Real Madrid star Federico Valverde also running into their defences. Manuel Ugarte and Valverde also got their chances, but Al Owais’ goalkeeping was really good. In the 80th minute, came the equaliser from Uruguay as another header from Vinas was kept away from the net by Al Owais, but the ball fell back to Araujo, who fired it back into the net, giving Uruguay the fruits of their relentless attack and improvement in the second half. 

The scoreline continued undisturbed towards the end. Uruguay enjoyed a ball possession of over 66 per cent, with 27 shots as compared to Saudi Arabia’s 10, and 10 shots on target as compared to just three from Saudi Arabia.

FIFA World Cup 2026: What’s next for Saudi Arabia and Uruguay?

Saudi Arabia will be in action on 21st June, where they will clash against Spain. Later in the same day, Uruguay will take on Cape Verde. For their final games of the group stages, the two teams will be in action on the 26th June as they aim to make it to the Round of 32.

Also Read: Spain vs Cabo Verde Match Report: Blue Sharks Pull Off Historic Goalless Draw Against Reigning European Champions At Atlanta Stadium — FIFA World Cup 2026

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Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026: Maximiliano Araujo Rescues Uruguay as Mohamed Al-Owais Shines in Group H Draw
Tags: Federico ValverdeFernando MusleraFIFA World Cup 2026Maximiliano AraujoMohamed Al-OwaisSaudi Arabia vs UruguayUruguay vs Saudi Arabia

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Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026: Maximiliano Araujo Rescues Uruguay as Mohamed Al-Owais Shines in Group H Draw
Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026: Maximiliano Araujo Rescues Uruguay as Mohamed Al-Owais Shines in Group H Draw
Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026: Maximiliano Araujo Rescues Uruguay as Mohamed Al-Owais Shines in Group H Draw
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