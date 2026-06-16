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Home > Regionals News > Chennai Power Cut 16 June: Check Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings & Restoration Schedule Inside

Chennai Power Cut 16 June: Check Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings & Restoration Schedule Inside

A scheduled power shutdown will affect several areas across Chennai on June 16 from 9 am to 2 pm due to maintenance work. Localities in Ambattur, Flower Bazaar, Park Town, Esplanade, Mannady, Sowcarpet and Pallavaram will face temporary outages, with supply expected to resume after completion.

Chennai Power Cut 16 June: Check Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings & Restoration Schedule Inside (Via AI, Canva)
Chennai Power Cut 16 June: Check Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings & Restoration Schedule Inside (Via AI, Canva)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 07:40 IST

Chennai Power Cut: Residents across several parts of Chennai will face a scheduled power outage on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, as electricity department officials undertake maintenance work on the distribution network. According to the official announcement, power supply will remain suspended from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm in multiple localities under Ambattur, Flower Bazaar and Pallavaram distribution circles. The shutdown has been planned to facilitate routine maintenance and infrastructure-related works aimed at ensuring reliable electricity supply.

Ambattur Areas To Witness Power Interruption

In the Ambattur region, electricity supply will be affected in Pattaravakkam Pillaiyar Koil Street, SIDCO Estate North Phase and its 1st to 19th Streets, Bajanai Koil Street, Mangalapuram, Kochar Apartments, Brahmin Street, Yadava Street, Kulakkarai Street, Katchanakuppam, Periyar Nagar, Railway Station Road, Aavin Milk Dairy Main Road and TASS Industrial Estate.

Industrial establishments and residential neighbourhoods in these areas are advised to make necessary arrangements during the scheduled outage period.

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Flower Bazaar And Central Chennai Localities Included

Several busy commercial pockets in central Chennai will also experience power disruption.

Areas under Flower Bazaar include Rattan Bazaar, NSC Bose Road, Frazier Bridge Road, Evening Bazaar, Devaraja Mudali Street, Mint Street, Nainiappa Naicken Street, Ganguram Street, Raghu Naickulu Street, Pethu Naicken Street and EVR Salai.

Park Town And Esplanade Areas To Be Affected

Power supply will be suspended in parts of Park Town, including Isaac Street, Paramasivam Street, Vengu Street, Mannar Street, Perara Street, Kulandai Street, Wall Tax Road, Ponnappa Street, Rasappa Street, Subbu Street, Kallappa Street, Amman Koil Street, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Samuduram Street and EK Agraharam Street.

In Esplanade, the outage will cover NSC Bose Road, Badriyan Street, Stringer Street, Maliyaperumal Street, Broadway, Anderson Street, Amberson Street, Bunder Street, Annapillai, Loan Square, Kandappa Street, Davidson and Chinnathamby Street.

Mannady And Sowcarpet Commercial Zones Also On List

The maintenance work will impact key trading hubs in Mannady and Sowcarpet. In Mannady, affected locations include Sungaram Rama Street, Kondichetty Street, Baker Street, CC Bank area and Francis Joseph Street.

In Sowcarpet, electricity supply will be suspended in Govindappa Naicken Street, Kasi Chetty Street, Godown Street, Narayana Street and Perumal Street.

Pallavaram Region Faces Widespread Shutdown

A large number of residential colonies and streets in Pallavaram and surrounding localities are also included in the maintenance schedule.

The affected areas include Pammal Venkateswara Nagar, Moovar Nagar, Andal Nagar, Cowl Bazaar, Indira Nagar, Siva Shankar Nagar, ECTV Nagar, Malliamma Nagar, Prem Nagar, Kalliamman Nagar, Gerugambakkam, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Tiruneermalai Main Road, Ayyappa Nagar Main Road, Balaji Nagar, Bharathiyar Street, Kambar Street, Annasalai, Mosque Street, Abdul Kalam Road, Muthupalanippa Nagar, Sargunam Salai, Aadham Salai, Sigamani Street and several adjoining roads.

Supply May Resume Earlier

Officials stated that power supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 pm. However, electricity may be resumed earlier if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule. Consumers in the affected localities have been advised to plan their activities accordingly and take necessary precautions to avoid inconvenience during the shutdown period.

ALSO READ: Mysuru Fire: 2 Dead, 6 Injured Among Owner As Massive Blaze Tears Through Pub

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Chennai Power Cut 16 June: Check Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings & Restoration Schedule Inside
Tags: chennai electricityChennai Electricity ShutdownChennai Power CutChennai Power Cut 16 JuneChennai power outage todayElectricity Outageregional newsTANGEDCO

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Chennai Power Cut 16 June: Check Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings & Restoration Schedule Inside
Chennai Power Cut 16 June: Check Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings & Restoration Schedule Inside
Chennai Power Cut 16 June: Check Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings & Restoration Schedule Inside
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