Stocks To Watch Today On June 16: HCL Tech, SBI, Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta And More In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today, June 16, 2026: Dalal Street is set for a busy day with action across AI, banking, real estate, energy, telecom, auto and capital markets. A raft of stocks could remain in focus in Tuesday’s session, from HCLTech’s bold bet on India’s AI ecosystem to SBI’s fundraising plans and Adani’s push for data centre manufacturing.

Technology & AI

HCL Tech Invests Rs 1,427 Crore In Sarvam AI

IT major HCL Technologies is to invest Rs 1,427.25 crore in cash to buy a 10.46 per cent stake in AI startup Sarvam AI. The move highlights HCLTech’s foray into sovereign AI and India’s fast-emerging artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Adani Group and Jabil Inc. To Develop AI Hardware Platform

The Adani Group and the US-based Jabil Inc. plan to build an integrated platform for manufacturing AI and data centre hardware in India. The partnership will cater to the AI-driven infrastructure demand from the Indian and the international markets.

Siemens Wins Pune Metro Order

Siemens has received an order from Titagarh Rail Systems for the supply of propulsion systems and train control & monitoring systems (TCMS) for the Pune Metro extension project.

Banking & financial service

SBI To Reconsider Fundraising Plan

The State Bank of India said its board will meet on June 18 to consider options of raising funds in FY27 through public issues or private placements.

Yes Bank Ties Up With Northern Arc Capital

Yes Bank partners with Northern Arc Capital to strengthen digital lending, increase credit availability and provide debt investment opportunities.

Mahindra Finance Approves Rs 1,000 Crore NCD Issue

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has approved its proposal to raise funds up to Rs 1,000 crore through the issue of secured listed non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

Bandhan Bank To Dispose Of Housing Finance NPAs

Bandhan Bank approved the sale of housing finance assets identified as non-performing. The principal amount is Rs 303.74 crore.

Sebi Proceedings Settled by Angel One

Angel One settles Sebi regulatory proceedings relating to supervisory lapses by paying Rs 4.28 crore under Sebi’s settlement mechanism The adjudication process is now complete.

Telecom Sector

Bharti Airtel Gets Shareholders’ Approval For Stake Increase In Africa Deal

Bharti Airtel said on Friday that it has received overwhelming shareholder approval to raise its stake in Airtel Africa by 16.31 per cent in a share-swap transaction worth Rs 28,220 crore.

Energy, Metals And Infrastructure

Vedanta Plans Expansion And Overseas Re-Listing

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has set out aggressive growth plans across the group’s key businesses while hinting at the possibility of Vedanta Resources looking at an overseas relisting.

OMC Stocks In Spotlight On Hormuz Developments

Shares of oil and gas companies like ONGC, Oil India, GAIL, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum may remain in focus after US President Donald Trump said that oil shipments have resumed through the Strait of Hormuz.

Consumer & Retail

Maruti Suzuki Launches Maintenance Plan

Maruti Suzuki has launched a prepaid Smart Maintenance Plan to provide customers a more predictable and economical after-sales service experience.

The Merger Of Devyani International & Sapphire Foods India Moving Ahead

NSE and BSE nod to yet another milestone in the proposed merger of Devyani International & Sapphire Foods India, raising no-objection observations.

Change In Leadership For Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail said Sangeeta Tanwani, CEO of Pantaloons, will change her designation from full-time director to non-executive, non-independent director with effect from August 1, and Suraj Bahirwani will take over as CEO of Pantaloons.

Capital Goods & Manufacturing

Waaree Energies Gets Nod To Raise Rs 10,000 Crore Fund

Waaree Energies’ shareholders approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through a qualified institutions placement (QIP).

Craftsman Automation To Raise Rs 2,000 Crore

The Board of Craftsman Automation has approved the issue of equity shares to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore.

Cyient Share Buyback Approved

Cyient shareholders on Monday approved the buyback of up to 64 lakh shares at Rs 1,125 per share, amounting to Rs 720 crore through the tender offer route.

Insurance & Government Stake Sale

General Insurance Corporation (GIC Re) OFS Starts

The Government of India has come out with an offer for sale (OFS) in the General Insurance Corporation of India, looking to dilute up to a 5 per cent stake through a two-day sale starting June 16. The move is to comply with minimum public shareholding requirements.

Dividend Watch

R R Kabel Declares Dividend

R R Kabel to go ex-dividend as investors eye eligibility for company’s final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share

Other Corporate Updates of Interest

IRCTC appoints Rajneesh Narain as Director (Finance)

Vikran Engineering has been given an IND BBB+/Stable rating for its proposed NCD issue.

Birla Corporation has received a reaffirmed IND AA/Stable credit rating and ratings for additional facilities.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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