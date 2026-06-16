Stock Market Outlook Today: GIFT Nifty Signals Firm Start; Will Nifty Cross 24,000 On June 16?

Stock Market Today: The Indian stock markets will begin Tuesday’s session with momentum in their favour, but the big question is: will the Nifty 50 decisively break above the important 24,000 mark? Benchmark indices ended near the day’s high after a strong rally in the previous session was helped by easing geopolitical tensions, a sharp fall in crude oil prices and improving global sentiment. Investors are eyeing global markets, oil prices, and signals from the US Federal Reserve for the next trigger. GIFT Nifty was trading slightly higher in early trade, indicating a steady start for Dalal Street.

The GIFT Nifty was up 12.5 points or 0.05 per cent, at 23,943 ahead of the opening bell. The contract was trading at 23,912 against its previous close of 23,930.50, indicating Indian equities may open Tuesday’s session firm.

The gains are modest, but they suggest investors are optimistic after Monday’s rally.

Sensex and Nifty keep gaining

The stock market ended higher on Monday, although some profit-booking was witnessed during the day at the 24,000-level. The Nifty 50 index rose 231 points or 0.98 per cent to settle at 23,853.90. The BSE Sensex jumped 736.38 points or 0.97 per cent to close at 76,264.33. The markets opened on a positive note and continued the uptrend for most of the day. Some traders booked profits at the 24,000 psychological mark, but market sentiment remained upbeat.

Lower oil prices, a firmer rupee, and the continued de-escalation of West Asia tensions lent support.

Oil steadies following Monday’s steep decline

Oil prices firmed on Tuesday after a day of steep losses that rocked energy markets, as easing expectations for US-Iran deal talks supported prices and soothed supply fears. However, traders look likely to be looking for an attempt to assess where the market is heading.

WTI is trading at $80.90, up 0.19% today, while Brent is trading at $83.24, up 0.08% on the day.

The stability follows a plunge in oil prices a day earlier as hopes of the Strait of Hormuz remaining open eased fears of supply disruptions from the Middle East. Prices have rebounded a bit but are way below the levels prior to the latest geopolitical breakthrough.

Any sustained cooling in crude prices is good news for India. Lower oil prices can help contain inflation and ease pressure on the country’s import bill and provide some relief to businesses and consumers alike.

Also Read: Crude Oil Price Today [JUNE 15, 2026]: Brent Falls To $83.82 Per Barrel, WTI Near $80 As US-Iran Peace Deal Lifts Sensex and Nifty

Wall Street rally lifts global sentiment

Global influences overnight were bullish as US markets soared on speculation that the US-Iran détente may reduce the risk premium. The S&P 500 closed over 1.27 per cent higher, with the Nasdaq Composite rallying 2.27 per cent as the buying continued in technology. The Dow Jones industrial average advanced by more than 580 points.

Enthusiasm was most evident in shares of SpaceX, which extended gains from their blockbuster market debut. The stock jumped over 19 per cent on its listing day and gained over 5 per cent on its second trading day.

A robust showing on Wall Street could increase risk appetite for the broader markets globally and support emerging equities like India.

Asian Markets Traded Mixed with investors remaining cautious

Some relief in Middle Eastern tensions did not fuel a broad rally as Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday, while investors continued to adopt a cautious stance. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined by 0.12% and Australia’s ASX 200 decreased by 0.42% as traders were careful going into some major central bank announcements, while the South Korean KOSPI was the best performer, up 1.65% from the region.

Nifty prediction for today: Will Nifty cross 24000?

Bajaj Broking Research stated that the broader market structure continues to remain positive in spite of intermittent profit-taking activity, as reported by Good Returns.

The Nifty is trading comfortably above its 20-day and 50-day EMAs, and the underlying sentiment is bullish, according to the brokerage.

The immediate support levels in Nifty are in the 23500-23600 zone (the breakout level from the rally), while immediate resistance levels are in the 24000-24100 zone, from which the market is expected to move higher in the coming trading sessions if there is a break above with convincing volumes.

Outlook on Bank Nifty – Is it consolidating after a good rally?

The banking index appears to be in a consolidation phase following a significant upward move over the last two weeks. The banking index has galloped to 4,800 levels in the last 10 sessions alone, according to Bajaj Broking Research; a phase of stabilisation or cooldown cannot be ruled out after a steep upmove. Some amount of profit booking were witnessed near the April 2026 high at 57,456 but the broader trend remains positive if the key support levels are maintained

What should investors watch today?

Whether Nifty can hold above 23,900 and aim for 24,000

Crude oil prices down after sharp fall on Monday

Iran-US peace agreement developments

Asian market performance, global market trends

US Federal Reserve guidance on interest rates in the future

Bulls are in control for now, but a breakout above 24,000 could determine whether the next leg of the rally is about to begin.

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