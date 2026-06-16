Indonesia Earthquake: 6.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Sulawesi | What We Know About Tsunami Threat

Indonesia Earthquake: An earthquake of 6.7 magnitude struck Indonesia’s Sulawesi island on Tuesday, with the epicentre recorded about 42 kilometres (26.1 miles) to the southeast of the town of Palu at a depth of 10 km, Indonesia’s geophysics agency BMKG said.

There was no tsunami risk, BMKG said.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Monday, the Philippine state seismology agency Phivolcs said.

The quake that struck 164 km (102 miles) southeast of Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental province had a depth of 86 km, Phivolcs said, adding that no damage is expected.

Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol told DZMM radio that Monday’s quake originated along the Philippine Trench and is not connected to the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao on June 8, with its epicentre more than 250 km away.

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