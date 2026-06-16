Iran 2-2 New Zealand, FIFA World Cup 2026: Ramin Rezaeian Stars as Team Melli Fight Back Twice in Thrilling Group G Opener

Iran 2-2 New Zealand, FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran’s inaugural World Cup match against New Zealand ended in an exciting 2-2 tie on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, amid protests by Iranian supporters against the leadership in Tehran. The draw also meant that for the first time in 68 years all four games in a single matchday ended in draws. The last time that happened was in the 1958 edition in Sweden.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Elijah Just scores opening goal before Ramin Rezaeian equalises

New Zealand took the lead in the seventh minute when Elijah Just volleyed home from close range after being picked out by captain Chris Wood. Iran responded in the 32nd minute, with Ramin Rezaeian poking the ball in from close range to spark celebrations among the largely pro-Iran crowd at a packed stadium in Los Angeles.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran 2-2 New Zealand ends in draw







Just, the 26-year-old winger, who plays for Motherwell F.C. restored New Zealand’s advantage in the 54th minute. Once again set up by Wood, he calmly lifted the ball over goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to score his second goal of the match. But Iran hit back again 10 minutes later, Mohammad Mohebbi glancing a header in off the back post to equalise again.

FIFA World Cup 2026: What’s Next For Iran and New Zealand?

Iran will return to Los Angeles to face Belgium, while New Zealand take on Egypt in Vancouver in the next Group G matches on Sunday. Belgium drew 1-1 with Egypt earlier on Monday. New Zealand, making their third appearance at the finals, remain without a win at a World Cup after seven matches. Iran is looking to reach the knockout round for the first time.

Iran 2-2 New Zealand: Team Melli fans hit back at FIFA World Cup 2026 ban

Meanwhile, Iran supporters in the ongoing World Cup defied FIFA’s ban by displaying the pre-revolutionary Iranian flag inside SoFi Stadium. Ahead of Iran’s tournament opener against the New Zealand national football team on Monday, hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the stadium to protest against the Iranian government. Iran’s Ramin Rezaeian earned Player of the Match honours in the match against New Zealand.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Sarpreet Singh Becomes Third Indian-Origin Player to Feature at Football’s Biggest Stage