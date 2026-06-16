HCLTech Shares Rally After Sarvam AI Deal; What Makes Nomura So Bullish?

HCL Tech Share Price Today: Shares of HCLTech rallied more than 3 per cent in early trade on Tuesday after the IT major made a strategic investment in the AI startup firm, Sarvam AI, which could significantly advance HCLTech’s AI plans. At the time of writing, HCLTech touched a fresh intraday high of Rs 1,157 amid investor optimism over its participation in the emerging sovereign AI ecosystem of the country. Even global broking Nomura added to the momentum by reaffirming its ‘Buy’ rating on HCLTech with the target price pegged at Rs 1,600. It sees the association opening up various opportunities for the company in the field of enterprise AI, multilingual models and government-backed initiatives in the AI space.

It is noteworthy that the rally comes after HCL Technologies Ltd announced that it will invest Rs 1,427 crore to acquire a 10.46 per cent stake in Bengaluru-headquartered Sarvam AI, which will value the startup at $1.5 billion.

According to Nomura, the transaction marks the first ever AI investment by an Indian IT service company in the sovereign AI space. Nomura sees the move as positioning HCLTech as a front-runner in the emerging trend of increased preference by the government and enterprises for using AI products and solutions developed on domestic infrastructure and the data ecosystem.

The Strategic Value Of Sarvam AI

Many AI companies depend heavily on overseas models, but Sarvam AI is building foundational AI capabilities in India.’ This portfolio contains language, speech, visual, and document processing models that Sarvam AI has deployed across the banking, insurance, government services, and defence industries.

It has created technology that can help to scan large volumes of documents, analyze large volumes of speech data, and power conversational AI platforms capable of dealing with millions of conversations each day. When it comes to such a country as India, where languages play an especially important role, multilingual artificial intelligence is particularly valuable.

What Does HCLTech Gain From The Deal?

For HCLTech, the investment is more than just a financial bet. The partnership is likely to help the company build industry-specific AI models and customised solutions for clients across sectors.

The partnership could also help enhance HCLTech’s capabilities in emerging areas such as agentic AI, AI-assisted coding and cybersecurity. With enterprises increasing their AI spends, the company could be better positioned to offer differentiated solutions rather than relying exclusively on third-party AI platforms.

Nomura said the partnership could also speed up the creation of multilingual AI products for both Indian and global markets.

Is Sovereign AI The Next Big Thing?

One of the biggest themes to come out of the deal is sovereign AI – the idea that countries and organisations want more control over AI infrastructure, data and models.

There is an increasing trend for AI solutions to comply with local regulations and ensure the safe storage of data by financial institutions and government sectors. This creates a huge opportunity for AI developers who create AI models locally without using any foreign AI platforms.

That’s the challenge HCL Technologies is taking on with its investment in Sarvam AI.

What Investors Should Watch Next?

The market has received the announcement with enthusiasm, but the real test will be its execution. Investors will be looking for the partnership to generate new client wins, higher AI revenues and greater adoption of Sarvam’s technology.

Key metrics to watch:

Next-gen AI models being rolled out

Enterprise adoption trends

Overseas market expansion

The pace at which sovereign AI projects gain traction.

HCLTech’s boldest bet on AI so far may turn out to be a long-term growth driver or simply an early-stage strategic experiment in the coming quarters. Brokerages are optimistic for now that the company has positioned itself well to benefit from the next chapter of the AI revolution.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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