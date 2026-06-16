Viral Video: IAF Officer’s Wife Alleges Rape, Blackmail & Forced Religious Conversion; 2 Arrested | WATCH

Maharashtra: A disturbing case from Maharashtra’s Nagpur has sparked widespread attention after a 24-year-old married woman accused three men of rape, blackmail, extortion and an alleged attempt to force her into religious conversion. Police have arrested two of the accused, while a third suspect remains absconding. The complainant, whose husband serves in the armed forces and is posted outside the city, lodged a complaint at Sonegaon Police Station. The case gained further attention after a video linked to the alleged conversion ritual surfaced on social media and began circulating online.

How The Alleged Abuse Began

According to the FIR, the main accused, identified as Ayyaz Taj Madare, allegedly reconnected with the woman under the pretext of helping a friend purchase property. The woman, a real-estate dealer who was declared by him to be her business associate, alleged that he was trusted by her run up to the alleged offences.

She said that the accused mixed a sedative into her drink at a hotel meeting in February 2025, rendering her unconscious and when she regained consciousness, she found that her embarrassing photographs and videos had allegedly been taken without her consent.

Blackmail & Extortion Allegations

The woman told police that the accused later used the images and videos to threaten her. She alleged that he warned her the material would be shared publicly and sent to her husband if she failed to comply with his demands.

Wife of an Armed Force was drugged, gang-raped, filmed by Ayyaz Taj Madare and Ameen Shaikh on the pretext of land deal in Nagpur. Blackmailed, extorted lakhs, forced to drink Halal liquid, chant Islamic verses, converted by Hazrat Maulana in Chhindwara, MP, “nikah” to Ayyaz and… pic.twitter.com/U42vAOT8XN — Team Hindu United (@TeamHinduUnited) June 15, 2026

Investigators said the complaint also includes allegations of financial extortion, with the woman claiming she was forced to pay nearly ₹4 lakh over a period of time due to the threats.

Alleged Forced Conversion and Rituals

In her statement, the woman alleged that she was repeatedly subjected to rituals that the accused described as hypnosis or black magic. She further claimed that she was compelled to participate in religious ceremonies against her will.

The FIR states that on May 31, she was allegedly taken to Kalmeshwar, where a third accused, identified as Hazrat Maulana, conducted rituals and allegedly forced her to recite phrases associated with a marriage and conversion ceremony. The woman claimed she was declared converted and married to the prime accused without her consent. She also alleged that she was forced to consume meat during the ritual.

Police Action and Investigation

Police have arrested Ayyaz Taj Madare and his associate Ameen Shaikh in connection with the case. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the third accused, who remains on the run.

Authorities have invoked multiple legal provisions, including sections related to rape, criminal intimidation and Maharashtra’s anti-black magic law. Investigators are examining electronic devices, financial transactions and digital evidence as part of the ongoing probe. Forensic analysis of the viral video and other material is also being carried out.

Case Continues to Draw Attention

The accusations have sparked wide public discussion because of the severity of the claims and as the videos circulating online can be viewed. Police have warned that the investigation is still ongoing and that any allegations will be investigated with evidence gathered in the course of the inquiry.

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