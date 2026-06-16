Will Iran-US War Restart? CIA Chief Warns Trump, Raises Doubts Over Tehran’s Commitments

The Iran-US war might have ended with the memorandum of understanding being signed between the two countries, but concerns of war returning still loom. Fresh intelligence assessments reportedly triggered concern inside the Trump administration over whether Iran intends to follow through on commitments linked to the newly announced agreement. According to a report by Axios citing sources, CIA Director John Ratcliffe told President Donald Trump and senior administration officials that intelligence findings suggested Iran’s actual intentions may not align with the commitments outlined under the emerging deal. The report said Ratcliffe conveyed that “the intelligence reflects that the Iranian intentions are not in line with their commitments under the deal.”

Rubio, Hegseth Concerned

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also reportedly voiced skepticism regarding Iran’s intentions during internal discussions. At the same time, other key advisers inside Trump’s circle appeared more supportive of the diplomatic track. Advisers Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff reportedly backed the agreement and its negotiating framework.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed on Sunday, extends the existing ceasefire and establishes a 60-day negotiation window aimed at reaching a wider agreement. The planned negotiations are expected to address multiple issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief and broader regional security concerns.

Axios reported that, ahead of the announcement of the agreement, US officials reviewed intelligence indicating that Iranian officials were privately discussing the deal in terms that differed from the messaging being conveyed to mediators and American negotiators.

According to the report, these assessments contributed to concerns raised by Ratcliffe and other officials as discussions advanced.

US-Iran Peace Deal

The next phase of talks is expected to involve senior representatives from both countries. According to the report, US Vice President JD Vance, along with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, is scheduled to meet on Friday with Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The discussions are expected to focus on the next components of the agreement and the framework being developed under the memorandum of understanding. Speaking to Fox News on Monday, Vice President JD Vance said President Donald Trump may choose to publicly release Washington’s agreement with Tehran before Friday. The agreement, which was electronically signed by leaders in both the United States and Iran, is expected to be formally signed in person on Friday.

Trump Rejects Reports of USD 300 Million Payment

Meanwhile, President Trump dismissed reports claiming that Washington would provide USD 300 million to Tehran under the newly announced peace agreement.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump repeated his administration’s position that the agreement would ensure Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons.

“Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the US is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!!” Trump wrote.

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