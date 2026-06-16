Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Trump Says ‘Iran Will Never Have Nuclear Weapon’, Rejects $300 Million Payment Claim

US-Iran peace deal nears signing in Switzerland as Trump rejects claims of USD 300 million support. Photo: AI

Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: US and Iran have moved closer to formalising a peace agreement after reaching a tentative understanding to extend their ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. According to reports, US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf have signed the memorandum of understanding between the two countries. However, the formal agreement is expected to be signed later this week in Switzerland. The breakthrough agreement was mediated by Pakistan, with both Washington and Tehran confirming the arrangement. An official signing ceremony is scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 19, according to news agency Associated Press (AP). President Donald Trump said Vice President JD Vance will lead the US delegation for the in-person signing.

Trump Rejects Reports Of US Financial Support To Iran

Trump has addressed speculation regarding financial commitments from Washington to Tehran. Speaking on Monday (local time), the US President asserted that Iran had agreed to permanently forgo nuclear weapons and dismissed reports claiming that the United States would provide USD 300 million to Iran under the newly announced agreement. In a post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated his administration’s position on the issue.

“Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the US is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!!” Trump wrote.

Trump maintained that the understanding with Iran is designed to ensure that Tehran does not develop nuclear weapons.

Iran’s Cautious Approach

Responding to developments surrounding the agreement, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said rebuilding trust between Tehran and Washington would take time.

Baghaei said there remains a “long road” ahead for the United States to gain Iran’s trust, pointing to historical grievances that date back to the 1953 coup.

According to him, distrust between the two countries remains deeply rooted and cannot be resolved quickly.

He also said regional diplomatic visits are planned ahead of the signing ceremony in Switzerland this week as part of broader diplomatic preparations linked to the agreement.

Lebanon Included In Interim Understanding

Baghaei further stated that respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity forms part of the interim understanding reached with the United States.

He said Lebanon remains an important component of the broader framework under discussion.

At the same time, Baghaei stressed that any future agreement would not mean overlooking past actions against Iran. He added that Tehran would continue seeking justice for what he described as “martyrs” and would document and raise such issues at international forums.

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