Russian Air Strikes Hit Kyiv Pechersk Lavra Monastery, Kill 11 In Ukraine | Watch

At least 11 people were killed in a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine, with Kyiv among the hardest hit, according to Ukrainian officials and international reports. The overnight barrage involved dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones targeting several regions, including the capital and eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian air defences intercepted many of the incoming weapons, but several still struck residential and infrastructure sites, causing widespread destruction and casualties. Emergency services reported deaths and injuries in multiple cities, while rescue teams worked through the night responding to fires, collapsed buildings, and damaged public facilities.

Massive Fire At Kyiv Pechersk Lavra Monastery

One of the most significant incidents occurred at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the most important Orthodox Christian monasteries in Eastern Europe. The attack sparked a fire at the Dormition Cathedral, a central landmark within the monastery complex.

The blaze damaged the roof of the historic structure, prompting emergency crews to rush in and contain it. The Lavra complex, founded in the 11th century, is regarded as a cultural and spiritual symbol of Ukraine and holds deep religious significance for Orthodox Christians worldwide.

Ukraine Condemns Attack On Cultural Heritage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strikes, calling them an attack not only on civilians but also on cultural and religious heritage. Ukrainian officials said the monastery fire reflected a pattern of strikes affecting cultural landmarks during the ongoing war. Emergency authorities confirmed damage across Kyiv, including residential buildings and public infrastructure, in addition to the monastery site.

Russia’s defence authorities stated that the strikes targeted military-related infrastructure and denied that they intentionally hit the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra. Moscow also claimed, without providing evidence, that a Ukrainian or Western-supplied air defence missile system may have caused the damage at the monastery. Ukrainian officials rejected this explanation, pointing to evidence of drone involvement in the strike. Independent reporting from multiple international outlets has not verified Russia’s claim.

Cultural And Strategic Significance Of Lavra

The Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, established in 1051, is one of the oldest monasteries in Eastern Europe and a cornerstone of Orthodox Christianity. The complex includes churches, underground caves, and centuries-old relics, making it both a major pilgrimage site and a UNESCO-protected cultural landmark. The Dormition Cathedral itself has been destroyed and rebuilt several times, symbolising the site’s long and turbulent history.

Growing international concern

The attack has intensified global concern over the protection of cultural heritage during armed conflict. International organisations have previously warned of the risks to UNESCO-listed sites in active war zones. With civilian deaths rising and key cultural landmarks damaged, calls for renewed diplomatic efforts and stronger protection of Ukrainian airspace have increased following the latest escalation.

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